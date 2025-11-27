ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs Samay Raina And Other Comedians To Host Events To Raise Funds For Persons With Disabilities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed content creator Samay Raina and other comedians to host persons with disabilities twice a month, and telecast programs about the success stories of persons with disabilities to generate funds for the treatment of disabled persons, especially those suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the direction in a writ petition filed by Cure SMA Foundation after the comedians mocked a person with physical disabilities in a video.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing for Cure SMA, handed over a brief note depicting the success stories of those about whom undesirable and avoidable YouTube shows were held by some of the respondents.

The bench said that it has been rightly suggested that there should be a dedicated fund/corpus that may be created by the concerned ministry, or if it is already created, the same can be given wide publicity, inviting corporate entities and individuals to generously donate in that fund which is exclusively meant for the treatment of the specially abled persons, like those suffering from SMA.

The bench passed the order on a plea moved by the foundation for action against the online content that violates the right to life and dignity of persons with disability.