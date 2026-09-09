Supreme Court Directs Honourable Farewell For Retired ITS Officer, Imposes ₹15 Lakh Cost On Centre
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu also ordered post‑retirement and pensionary benefits for SS Das.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 9, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
New Delhi: In a rare gesture, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that former Indian Trade Service officer S S Das—compulsorily retired less than five years before superannuation—be called back to office by the Director General of Foreign Trade and given a farewell with full honour.
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu also ordered post‑retirement and pensionary benefits for Das, while imposing a ₹15 lakh cost on the Centre, remarking that branding him "dead wood" smacked of malice.
The bench said branding an officer like the appellant – who dedicated the best years of his life to the service of the nation – as dead wood and weeding him out from service by invoking the specious ground that it is necessary to do so in public interest smacks of a high degree of malice and colourable exercise of power.
The bench said everyone must remember that reputation is not built overnight. It added that reputation is built by years of dedicated and selfless service, often coming at the cost of family life and personal comfort.
Such a reputation earned by sweat and toil over decades can, however, be marred by a single stroke of a pen, it added.
"We direct that the appellant shall be called back in office by the Director General of Foreign Trade for being bidden farewell with full honour and in like manner, which he would have received on the date of his superannuation but for the unceremonious premature severance of relationship," the bench said.
The bench allowed the appeal with costs assessed at ₹6 lakh to be paid by the respondent to the appellant. Furthermore, for the loss of reputation suffered by the appellant, the bench ordered the respondent to compensate him an additional ₹9 lakh.
The bench directed that service benefits, along with payments regarding emoluments, compensation and costs be released in favour of the appellant, within 3 months from the date.
The bench said the Delhi High Court erred in not appreciating that every matter has to be viewed from the appropriate perspective.
"As a constitutional court, it had the requisite authority to look into the records and form a view as to the acceptability of the arguments advanced by the appellant. In such pursuit, it failed," said the bench.
The bench said it has no hesitation in setting aside the judgment together with the order of the CAT and the order of compulsory retirement dated 10th May, 2018.
The bench said the manner of decision making in course whereof ‘outstanding’ gradings are completely ignored, grant of promotion is looked upon as if it were a ministerial exercise, followed by a vague and omnibus finding that it is not desirable in public interest to retain the appellant in service, discloses that the officers, entrusted to take a decision, were determined to ensure the appellant’s ouster at any cost and invented reasons to sustain a pre-decided conclusion.
“Such an exercise, instead of being in public interest, is a sheer abuse of the high offices such officers held”, said the bench.
The bench said the proposition that an order of compulsory retirement in public interest is non-punitive does not elevate itself into a mantra which, by its mere invocation, can validate such order and repel all challenges laid to it.
"Exercise of power, which is non-punitive, nevertheless remains bound by the precincts of a public power. The object of compulsory retirement is to enable the administration to dispense with the services of public servants who, when viewed in the prism of public interest, have been rendered dead wood and, thus, outlived their utility," it said.
The petitioner had a distinguished career in the ITS which was marked by timely promotions and consistently high Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs). Despite an unblemished service record, he was compulsorily retired before reaching the standard superannuation age, under Fundamental Rule 56(j), which allows for such action in the public interest.
The authorities argued that Das’s handling of official files and his dealings with clients had been obstructive, that his reputation for integrity was not beyond reproach, and that he had, on one occasion, been proceeded against for insubordination.
Fundamental Rule 56(j) gives the Indian government the absolute right to prematurely retire a government servant in the public interest. Das challenged the order before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and the Delhi High Court, but both dismissed it.
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