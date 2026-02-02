ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs Constitution Of A Tribunal To Decide Pennaiyar River Dispute Between Tamil Nadu And Karnataka

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the constitution of a tribunal for resolving disputes pending between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka regarding the sharing of Pennaiyar River water.

On December 19, 2025, the top court had reserved its judgment on a suit filed by the Tamil Nadu government to set up a water dispute tribunal to resolve issues in connection with the Pennaiyar River, which is an inter-state river. Karnataka is the upper riparian, and Tamil Nadu in the lower riparian.

A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath directed the constitution of a tribunal for resolving disputes pending between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka regarding the sharing of Pennaiyar River water. The apex court directed the constitution of a water disputes tribunal within a month.

In December 2025, the apex court had wrapped up the hearing as the Centre submitted no consensus could be arrived at amicably resolving the disputes among the riparian states.