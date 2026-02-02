SC Directs Constitution Of A Tribunal To Decide Pennaiyar River Dispute Between Tamil Nadu And Karnataka
The top court directed the Centre to constitute a tribunal to adjudicate the dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over Pennaiyar River water sharing.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 2, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the constitution of a tribunal for resolving disputes pending between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka regarding the sharing of Pennaiyar River water.
On December 19, 2025, the top court had reserved its judgment on a suit filed by the Tamil Nadu government to set up a water dispute tribunal to resolve issues in connection with the Pennaiyar River, which is an inter-state river. Karnataka is the upper riparian, and Tamil Nadu in the lower riparian.
A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath directed the constitution of a tribunal for resolving disputes pending between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka regarding the sharing of Pennaiyar River water. The apex court directed the constitution of a water disputes tribunal within a month.
In December 2025, the apex court had wrapped up the hearing as the Centre submitted no consensus could be arrived at amicably resolving the disputes among the riparian states.
Tamil Nadu has filed a complaint under Section 3 of the Act of 1956, complaining that various projects taken by Karnataka across the main Pennaiyar River and its tributary Markendeya Nadhi have prejudicially affected or are likely to affect the interests of the downstream state of Tamil Nadu and its inhabitants.
Opposing this contention, Karnataka contended that out of the total water of 11.77 TMC in the catchment, the state has planned utilisation of 9.77 TMC, leaving 2 TMC and surplus water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka government claimed that it is sufficient to meet Tamil Nadu's requirements.
The Centre, in January 2025, in an affidavit, had submitted that it is keen to call a meeting at the ministers’ level, and later a meeting was called in March 2025. Tamil Nadu did not agree to attend the meeting and sought the constitution of a tribunal.
The Centre's counsel informed the court that if the riparian states have refused to negotiate, then it cannot schedule a meeting. Tamil Nadu counsel argued that a direction should be issued to constitute a tribunal, as talks have failed. Karnataka’s counsel contended that states should get one more opportunity to resolve the water dispute.
