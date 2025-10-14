ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Directs Centre To Appoint Nodal Officers For Real-Time Monitoring Of Missing Children

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to appoint designated nodal officers to monitor missing children’s cases, on a real-time basis, across the country.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan. The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Guria Swayam Sevi Sansthan, seeking direction to trace missing children. The NGO was represented by senior advocate Aparna Bhat, and the Centre was represented by additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati. The plea was filed regarding the kidnapping of children who were trafficked through a network of middlemen to various states such as Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

After hearing detailed submissions, the bench said, “In circumstances, we direct the Union of India to communicate with each of the states and union territories to make available the details of the designated nodal officer, who is in charge of missing children...”.

The bench said that once any complaint of a missing child is received on the portal, it would be disseminated to the nodal officers, who could in turn take steps for the tracking of the missing child, investigation, and registration of cases.

Bhati informed the bench that there are two portals to monitor the cases of missing children: the Track Child portal, which is available for law enforcement agencies, and the Khoya-Paya portal, which is available for private individuals. The bench was also informed that these portals have also been integrated into the Mission Vatsalya Scheme in 2025. Bhati contended that the existing system can be strengthened.

Bhat said this petition is not about missing children and stressed that the children are being kidnapped and then trafficked and sold to people, which is different from cases of missing children.