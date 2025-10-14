Supreme Court Directs Centre To Appoint Nodal Officers For Real-Time Monitoring Of Missing Children
The apex court mandates Centre to appoint nodal officers in all states for real-time tracking and coordination on missing children cases, including kidnappings and trafficking.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 14, 2025 at 8:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to appoint designated nodal officers to monitor missing children’s cases, on a real-time basis, across the country.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan. The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Guria Swayam Sevi Sansthan, seeking direction to trace missing children. The NGO was represented by senior advocate Aparna Bhat, and the Centre was represented by additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati. The plea was filed regarding the kidnapping of children who were trafficked through a network of middlemen to various states such as Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
After hearing detailed submissions, the bench said, “In circumstances, we direct the Union of India to communicate with each of the states and union territories to make available the details of the designated nodal officer, who is in charge of missing children...”.
The bench said that once any complaint of a missing child is received on the portal, it would be disseminated to the nodal officers, who could in turn take steps for the tracking of the missing child, investigation, and registration of cases.
Bhati informed the bench that there are two portals to monitor the cases of missing children: the Track Child portal, which is available for law enforcement agencies, and the Khoya-Paya portal, which is available for private individuals. The bench was also informed that these portals have also been integrated into the Mission Vatsalya Scheme in 2025. Bhati contended that the existing system can be strengthened.
Bhat said this petition is not about missing children and stressed that the children are being kidnapped and then trafficked and sold to people, which is different from cases of missing children.
The bench said missing children include kidnapped children as well, and the nodal officers appointed will monitor the same and bridge the communication gap in the system.
The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing in November 2025.
In an order passed on September 24, the apex court had said that a dedicated officer from each state could be put in charge of registering complaints on that common portal about missing children and also for the purpose of disseminating information on the said portal which could be perceived by all nodal officers from each of the states as well as UTs and in coordination with the dedicated officer in the Home Ministry of the Union of India, the tracking of the missing children could be better facilitated.
“We say so for the reason that presently there is a lack of coordination and a coordinated network amongst the police units who are in charge of tracking and recovering missing children in the States and Union Territories across the country. As a result, the recovery of the missing children, who are kidnapped for illegal trafficking and other illegal purposes, is not recovered in time and/or not at all recovered, and the investigation is tardy”, said the apex court, in its September order, and fixed the matter for further hearing on October 14, 2025.
