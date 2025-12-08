SC Directs 30 Per Cent Seats For Women Advocates In State Bar Councils
The bench was informed that BCI, in principle, is of the view that there should be at least 30% women's reservation in state Bar councils.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 8, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed that 30 per cent seats in state bar councils, where the election process has not been set in motion, should be kept for women advocates.
The direction was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench said for the current year, the state bar councils where elections are yet to be held should fill 20 per cent seats with women candidates and 10 per cent by co-option if there are not many lawyers to contest.
The top court was hearing pleas filed by advocates Yogamaya M G and Shehla Chaudhary seeking reservation of one-third of seats for women in all state bar councils.
The bench said that a proposal for co-option shall be placed before the court in regard to the state bar councils where the number of contesting women lawyers are inadequate.
Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, who is also the chairperson of the Bar Council of India (BCI), informed the bench that the election process as per the court's earlier direction, has commenced in six bar bodies with the notification of the poll.
The bench was informed that the BCI, in principle, is of the view that there should be at least 30 per cent women's reservation in the state Bar councils. It was suggested that for the present year, the councils should be permitted to fill up the posts by co-opting women candidates.
It was proposed that 15 per cent of seats be filled by way of co-option of women members. However, the bench said it would be appropriate if co-option is restricted to only 10 per cent seats. The bench said it would not be prudent to reserve seats for women in the bar councils, where the election process has already commenced.
