SC Directs 30 Per Cent Seats For Women Advocates In State Bar Councils

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed that 30 per cent seats in state bar councils, where the election process has not been set in motion, should be kept for women advocates.

The direction was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench said for the current year, the state bar councils where elections are yet to be held should fill 20 per cent seats with women candidates and 10 per cent by co-option if there are not many lawyers to contest.

The top court was hearing pleas filed by advocates Yogamaya M G and Shehla Chaudhary seeking reservation of one-third of seats for women in all state bar councils.

The bench said that a proposal for co-option shall be placed before the court in regard to the state bar councils where the number of contesting women lawyers are inadequate.