ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusion Of Married Daughter From Definition Of 'Family' Unconstitutional: Supreme Court In Key Ruling

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that exclusion of a married daughter from the definition of 'family' is manifestly arbitrary, unjustified and constitutionally untenable and a daughter’s marital status cannot be invoked to deny her the benefits of a welfare scheme, provided she meets the eligibility criteria.

The apex court's ruling is poised to reshape women’s access to welfare schemes nationwide, affirming that benefits cannot be withheld based on outdated, gender-biased assumptions.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, in its verdict, observed that the assumption that a married daughter ceases to be part of her parental family or loses dependency on her parents is "constitutionally impermissible." The bench said marriage neither extinguishes the bond between a daughter and her parental family nor furnishes a valid basis to presume absence of dependency.

It added that contemporary social realities demonstrate that many married daughters continue to reside with, support, or remain dependent upon their parents. "Equally, there may be sons who are not dependent upon the family despite being included within the definition. Dependency is a question of fact and cannot be conclusively determined by reference to marital status alone," said the bench.

It noted that the scheme does not exclude a married son from consideration. "A son continues to remain within the fold of the family irrespective of his marital status, whereas a daughter is excluded solely because she is married. The distinction is founded upon a gender-based stereotype that a daughter, upon marriage, becomes a member of another family and loses all ties with her natal family," said the bench.

Such a presumption is incompatible with the constitutional guarantee of equality and perpetuates historical notions of gender inequality which the Constitution seeks to eradicate, the court observed.

The apex court made these observations while allowing an appeal by Kulsum Nisha, a married daughter from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Nisha was denied compassionate allotment of a fair price shop after her mother’s death solely on the ground that she was married. Her mother, Badrun Nisha, was allotted the fair price shop in 2013.