ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Delivers Spilt Verdict On Validity Of Section 17A Prevention Of Corruption Act

New Delhi: A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered a split verdict on the constitutional validity of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which mandates prior approval to start investigation against government officials in corruption cases.

The split verdict was delivered by a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and KV Viswanathan. During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna held that Section 17A is "unconstitutional" and ought to be struck down, and emphasised that no prior approval is required.

She observed that the requirement of prior sanction is contrary to the object of the Act, and it forecloses inquiry and protects the corrupt rather than seeking to protect the honest and those with integrity who really do not require any protection.

However, Justice Viswanathan declined to hold Section 17A, as unconstitutional and instead read it down to hold that the question of sanction must be decided by the Lokpal or the Lokayukta.

Justice Viswanathan said Section 17A is constitutionally valid subject to the condition that the sanction must be decided by the Lokpal or the Lokayukta of the state. He observed that it would be throwing the baby out with the bath water, if the provision were to be struck down. Justice Viswanathan observed that unless honest public servants are shielded from frivolous investigations, a "policy paralysis" will set in.