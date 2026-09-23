ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Delivers Spilt Orders Regarding Appointment of CEC and EC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered split orders on referring to a larger bench pleas challenging the validity of the 2023 law that excludes the Chief Justice of India from the panel to select the Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

Justice Dipankar Datta refused to refer to a larger bench pleas against the validity of the 2023 law, which excludes the CJI from the panel to select the CEC and ECs. Justice SC Sharma differed with Justice Datta on pleas seeking a larger bench reference of law excluding the CJI from the panel selecting CEC, ECs.