ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Declines To Interfere With Calcutta HC Restrictions On TMC Accounts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to intervene in the Calcutta High Court’s restrictions on the All India Trinamool Congress’s bank accounts, which remain frozen by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money‑laundering probe.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale was hearing a plea by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction challenging the Calcutta High Court's refusal to grant any interim relief on the party's challenge to the freeze of its accounts by the ED.

The ED froze the three bank accounts, with balances totalling Rs 440.42 crore, in connection with its money laundering probe arising out of an FIR lodged by the West Bengal Police over alleged dishonest financial transactions, unlawful collection of money and routing of suspected funds through certain party accounts.

In a July 20 interim order, the high court declined to permit the party to operate 3 bank accounts, and in the July 9 order, it allowed the use of those accounts for daily expenses under the supervision of the court-appointed special officer.