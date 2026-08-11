Supreme Court Declines To Interfere With Calcutta HC Restrictions On TMC Accounts
Disposing of both petitions, the apex court observed that the Calcutta High Court's order was 'balanced'.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 11, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to intervene in the Calcutta High Court’s restrictions on the All India Trinamool Congress’s bank accounts, which remain frozen by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money‑laundering probe.
A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale was hearing a plea by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction challenging the Calcutta High Court's refusal to grant any interim relief on the party's challenge to the freeze of its accounts by the ED.
The ED froze the three bank accounts, with balances totalling Rs 440.42 crore, in connection with its money laundering probe arising out of an FIR lodged by the West Bengal Police over alleged dishonest financial transactions, unlawful collection of money and routing of suspected funds through certain party accounts.
In a July 20 interim order, the high court declined to permit the party to operate 3 bank accounts, and in the July 9 order, it allowed the use of those accounts for daily expenses under the supervision of the court-appointed special officer.
Another petition was filed by Biswanath Das, a rebel TMC leader, who challenged the July 9 order. The petitioner contended that he represents the real party.
Disposing of both petitions, the bench observed that the HC’s order was "balanced" and also allowed Das to raise his objections before the special officer. The bench made it clear that all contentions are open to be raised in the main petition pending in the HC.
The bench said it would not say anything and would dispose of both matters, leaving it to the discretion of the special officer appointed by the High Court. “Whatever you want to say, say it in the main petition,” said the bench.
The bench observed that the HC’s July 9 order ensured that daily operations were not stalled. On August 3, the apex court asked the ED whether some funds from the frozen bank accounts of the Mamata Banerjee‑led TMC faction could be released to a court‑appointed special officer to cover the party’s day‑to‑day expenses.
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