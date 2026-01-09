ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Don't Want A Competition': Supreme Court Declines To See Videos In Stray Dogs Case

Youth carry a puppy during a protest by animal rights activists in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday orally observed that there are videos on online platforms like YouTube which show stray dogs attacking children and old people.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria.

During the hearing, a senior counsel, appearing for a dog rights organisation, said if your lordships could see some videos that he has annexed. The counsel indicated videos showing cruelty being inflicted on dogs.

The bench orally observed that there are videos where dogs are attacking children and old people. "We don't want a competition here (like video vs video)," the bench observed.

The apex court was hearing a matter in connection with stray dogs’ issue and the hearing will continue on Tuesday.