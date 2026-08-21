ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Declines To Quash Defamation Case Against Sukhbir Singh Badal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, challenging criminal defamation proceedings pending against him for allegedly linking Akhand Kirtani Jatha (AKJ) with the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu. The bench dismissed the plea filed by Badal, who presently serves as the President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

During the hearing, Badal’s counsel submitted that the defamation case should not proceed. However, the bench referred to the material relied upon in the complaint.

Badal’s counsel pressed that his client never described Rajinder Pal Singh as the organisation’s spokesperson. The bench pointed at newspaper reports relied upon in the complaint. The bench referred to a report in which Badal was alleged to have referred to Rajinder Pal Singh as AKJ’s spokesperson.