Supreme Court Declines To Quash Defamation Case Against Sukhbir Singh Badal
The bench dismissed the plea filed by Badal, who presently serves as the President of the Shiromani Akali Dal.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST|
Updated : August 21, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, challenging criminal defamation proceedings pending against him for allegedly linking Akhand Kirtani Jatha (AKJ) with the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu. The bench dismissed the plea filed by Badal, who presently serves as the President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
During the hearing, Badal’s counsel submitted that the defamation case should not proceed. However, the bench referred to the material relied upon in the complaint.
Badal’s counsel pressed that his client never described Rajinder Pal Singh as the organisation’s spokesperson. The bench pointed at newspaper reports relied upon in the complaint. The bench referred to a report in which Badal was alleged to have referred to Rajinder Pal Singh as AKJ’s spokesperson.
Badal’s counsel asked whether such newspaper reports could be relied upon without the journalists who wrote them being examined as witnesses.
The bench also pointed out the material relied upon in the complaint, which indicated that Badal had referred to Rajinder Pal Singh as AKJ’s spokesperson. The bench orally observed that the difficulty is that Badal recognises him and says he is the spokesperson.
After hearing submissions, the bench dismissed the plea filed by Badal. Rajinder Pal Singh filed the defamation case against Badal. The dispute arose during the 2017 Punjab Assembly election campaign.
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