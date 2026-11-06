ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Declines To Lift Ban On Non-veg Eateries Near Somnath Temple In Gujarat

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to lift the ban on non-vegetarian eateries in the vicinity of Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Taj Restaurant owner Aakib Aminbhai Khan and others. The bench declined to interfere with an interim order passed by the Gujarat High Court. The HC restored a ban on the preparation, sale and storage of non-vegetarian food around Somnath Temple.

It was argued that the decision is unfavourable for the businesses and that nearly 80 per cent of the country eats meat. However, the bench orally observed that a balance should be maintained and refrained from saying anything further at this stage. "We need to maintain a balance. We don’t say anything," observed the bench. After hearing submissions, the apex court asked the High Court to expedite the hearing in the matter. "We will request the High Court to expedite the hearing. It is the interim stage," observed the bench.