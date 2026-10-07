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Supreme Court Declines To Interfere With HC Order Granting Interim Bail To Cong's Nandigram Bypoll Candidate

Women voters line up in a queue outside a polling station to cast their votes during the Assembly by-election in Nandigram constituency ( PTI )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order granting interim bail to Congress’ Nandigram bypoll candidate, Milan Pradhan, for electioneering. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench allowed the West Bengal government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, to raise its contentions before the High Court if Pradhan seeks an extension of the interim bail grant in criminal cases pending against him. The bench observed that although the list of cases registered against him indicates certain serious offences, the object of the HC’s order was to enable Pradhan to contest the election and participate in the vote counting.