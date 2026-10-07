Supreme Court Declines To Interfere With HC Order Granting Interim Bail To Cong's Nandigram Bypoll Candidate
The top court noted that the High Court granted the interim bail until October 20 for a limited purpose.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 7, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST|
Updated : October 7, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order granting interim bail to Congress’ Nandigram bypoll candidate, Milan Pradhan, for electioneering. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench allowed the West Bengal government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, to raise its contentions before the High Court if Pradhan seeks an extension of the interim bail grant in criminal cases pending against him.
The bench observed that although the list of cases registered against him indicates certain serious offences, the object of the HC’s order was to enable Pradhan to contest the election and participate in the vote counting.
On September 30, the top court had agreed to hear the West Bengal government’s plea challenging the interim bail granted to Pradhan in six criminal cases lodged in 2007. The apex court noted that the high court granted the interim bail until October 20 for a limited purpose of allowing him to campaign and take part in the counting of votes.
Pradhan was arrested on September 18, 2026, in criminal cases dating back 19 years arising from the 2007 Nandigram agitation. The bypoll to the Nandigram assembly constituency took place on October 6, while the counting of votes will take place on October 9.
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