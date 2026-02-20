ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Plea To Restrain Naming Of Religious Structures In Babur's Name

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to restrain the construction or naming of any mosque or religious structure in the name of Babri Masjid or Mughal emperor Babur.

After the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, the petitioner’s counsel, describing Babur as an "invader", argued that no mosque should be constructed or named after him.

It was also argued before the bench that action ought to be taken against persons allegedly engaging in such activities. The counsel also referred to suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir's announcement to construct a replica of the Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

However, the petitioner’s counsel could not convince the bench. The bench made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the plea after which the petitioner’s counsel requested to withdraw the petition. The bench allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea, and said, "Dismissed as withdrawn."