Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Plea To Restrain Naming Of Religious Structures In Babur's Name
Recently, Humayun Kabir, a former member of Trinamool Congress, had courted a controversy after announcing a plan to construct Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, West Bengal.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to restrain the construction or naming of any mosque or religious structure in the name of Babri Masjid or Mughal emperor Babur.
After the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, the petitioner’s counsel, describing Babur as an "invader", argued that no mosque should be constructed or named after him.
It was also argued before the bench that action ought to be taken against persons allegedly engaging in such activities. The counsel also referred to suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir's announcement to construct a replica of the Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.
However, the petitioner’s counsel could not convince the bench. The bench made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the plea after which the petitioner’s counsel requested to withdraw the petition. The bench allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea, and said, "Dismissed as withdrawn."
The plea sought a direction to the Centre, states and others to consider the petitioner's case for restraining or banning the construction, establishment or naming of any mosque or religious structure in the name of Babur or Babri Masjid or any other derivative names across India.
It also sought a direction to the authorities to consider framing appropriate guidelines or issue circulars and administrative orders for banning the construction of any mosque, religious structure in the name of Babri Masjid, Babur or any such person who invaded in India.
It is worth mentioning here that a five-judge bench of the apex court had delivered a landmark verdict in November 2019 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. The top court had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
