ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Entertain Plea Seeking Sweeping Directions On Public Safety

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking wide-ranging directions to ensure public safety through the maintenance of roads, bridges, electric wiring, and other infrastructure.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that the petition resembled a “shopping mall” of reliefs, with demands spanning from repairing potholes to completing unfinished bridges. The top court made clear that it was not commenting on the merits of the matter.

The bench said it is nearly impossible to issue directions that will be completely unmanageable unless the issues raised are specific. “We decline to entertain this writ petition, leaving it open to the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court, if so advised, by way of an appropriately drafted petition," the bench said.

The bench told the petitioner’s counsel that the plea seeks “sweeping directions, and that directions would have financial implications. The bench said the high courts are best suited to understand the finances of the states concerned.