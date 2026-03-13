SC Declines To Entertain Plea Seeking Sweeping Directions On Public Safety
The petition stressed that people were losing their lives across the country due to the negligence of authorities.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 13, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking wide-ranging directions to ensure public safety through the maintenance of roads, bridges, electric wiring, and other infrastructure.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that the petition resembled a “shopping mall” of reliefs, with demands spanning from repairing potholes to completing unfinished bridges. The top court made clear that it was not commenting on the merits of the matter.
The bench said it is nearly impossible to issue directions that will be completely unmanageable unless the issues raised are specific. “We decline to entertain this writ petition, leaving it open to the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court, if so advised, by way of an appropriately drafted petition," the bench said.
The bench told the petitioner’s counsel that the plea seeks “sweeping directions, and that directions would have financial implications. The bench said the high courts are best suited to understand the finances of the states concerned.
The counsel stressed that people were losing their lives across the country due to the negligence of authorities. “You want us to run the entire country…,” the bench remarked orally.
"Your petition is as good as a showroom or a shopping mall. Right from repairing potholes, roads, finish the unfinished structures like bridges, everything is there. You name a relief on the earth, and everything is there in this," the bench said.
The plea had sought a range of directions to the Centre and others to ensure public safety, including maintenance, routine inspection and regular auditing of public infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and electric wiring, among others.
The plea also sought a direction to the authorities to constitute a high-level independent safety audit committee, comprising civil engineers, infrastructure experts, forensic investigators and representatives from civil society and human rights organisations, to conduct periodic safety and maintenance audits of public utilities and civic infrastructure across metropolitan and semi-urban regions.
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