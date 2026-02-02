ETV Bharat / bharat

2027 Census: SC Declines To Entertain Plea Questioning Procedures To Record Caste Of Citizens

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea questioning the procedure to be adopted to record, classify, and verify the caste data of citizens in the 2027 general census.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The apex court asked the Centre and the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, to consider the suggestions made by the petitioner Aakash Goel, an academician, in connection with the issue.

Senior advocate Mukta Gupta, representing the petitioner, contended that a transparent questionnaire, to be used for recording, classifying and verifying the caste details of the citizens, has to be placed in public domain.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Directorate of Census Operations has not disclosed the criteria for recording the caste identity of citizens "notwithstanding the acknowledgement that caste enumeration has extended beyond the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled tribes this time".