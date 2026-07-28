Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Plea On Ashok Chakra Installation
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 28, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking installation of the Ashok Chakra on its building, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarking that such matters would be decided by the court itself.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by petitioner-in-person Badaravada Venugopal, also known as Baba Khatarnak.
The CJI said, "'Supreme Court ke gate pe kya lagana hai hum dekh lenge... aap duniya mein itni samasyaein hai unka dhyan rakhiye' (We will decide what should be placed at the Supreme Court gate; there are so many problems in the world, focus on those)."
The plea related to the installation of the National Emblem on the main dome of the Supreme Court, and what the petitioner described as the "constitutional identity of courts".
According to court records, Venugopal had earlier filed a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking directions on the issue. In March, the Supreme Court disposed of the plea, noting that the matter required consideration on the administrative side and directing the secretary general to place an appropriate note before the competent authority. The petitioner later moved an application seeking the status and effective implementation of those administrative directions regarding installation of the National Emblem on the apex court’s main dome.