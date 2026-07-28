ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Plea On Ashok Chakra Installation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking installation of the Ashok Chakra on its building, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarking that such matters would be decided by the court itself.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by petitioner-in-person Badaravada Venugopal, also known as Baba Khatarnak.

The CJI said, "'Supreme Court ke gate pe kya lagana hai hum dekh lenge... aap duniya mein itni samasyaein hai unka dhyan rakhiye' (We will decide what should be placed at the Supreme Court gate; there are so many problems in the world, focus on those)."