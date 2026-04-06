ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Plea Challenging EC For Kozhikode-Wayanad Tunnel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea challenging the environmental clearance (EC) granted for the Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel construction in Kerala. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan represented the petitioner Wayanad Prakrithi Samarakshana Samithi. The bench granted the petitioner liberty to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) if any condition of the EC was violated during the tunnel construction.

The bench observed that the project was of national importance and that experts had addressed concerns. The bench said precautions have been taken and pointed to congestion on roads and highways. The Bench observed, "Because the state has its own limitation in terms of available land, and therefore they are going for a tunnel."

Divan contended that his client is not against the tunnels, but the area is ecologically sensitive, landslide-prone, and many people have died there.

The CJI observed that scientists and engineers will take care of that, and they are the actual decision-makers. The CJI further observed, "Look at the hardship faced by the people in the area."