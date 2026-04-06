Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Plea Challenging EC For Kozhikode-Wayanad Tunnel
The apex court upheld environmental clearance for the tunnel, emphasising expert review and granting liberty to approach NGT for violations.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea challenging the environmental clearance (EC) granted for the Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel construction in Kerala. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan represented the petitioner Wayanad Prakrithi Samarakshana Samithi. The bench granted the petitioner liberty to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) if any condition of the EC was violated during the tunnel construction.
The bench observed that the project was of national importance and that experts had addressed concerns. The bench said precautions have been taken and pointed to congestion on roads and highways. The Bench observed, "Because the state has its own limitation in terms of available land, and therefore they are going for a tunnel."
Divan contended that his client is not against the tunnels, but the area is ecologically sensitive, landslide-prone, and many people have died there.
The CJI observed that scientists and engineers will take care of that, and they are the actual decision-makers. The CJI further observed, "Look at the hardship faced by the people in the area."
The CJI added that if the project is executed without any hurdles, it will become the lifeline for the people and stressed that the tunnel system is the best way to protect wildlife.
Divan said his client also belongs to the same area and has suffered tremendous loss. However, the bench pointed out that rigorous conditions have been imposed on the project.
"We find not only from para 12 and 13 of the impugned judgment of the high court but also from the report of the Central Expert Appraisal Committee that the approval was accorded to the project subject to various conditions," noted the bench.
The bench noted that the high court rightly held that if any condition is not complied with, the petitioner may approach the NGT. The bench said in view of the liberty granted by the high court, it sees no reason to interfere with the high court's judgment.
The bench said the petitioner will be at liberty to approach the NGT during the execution of the project, if needed, as per the High Court's order. The petitioner moved the apex court against the judgment of the Kerala High Court delivered in December 2025.
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