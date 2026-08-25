ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Direct Reopening Of CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal For Class 12 Answer Sheets

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to direct the reopening of CBSE's portal for the re-evaluation of class 12 answer sheets for students with complaints with the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

CBSE's OSM evaluation system is a digital grading method where teachers assess scanned copies of physical answer sheets on a computer instead of checking physical paper scripts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the portal was opened for all candidates for a specified period and reopening could trigger fresh claims.

"Why should we direct them to open this window again for you? If you don't use the bus, you miss the bus. The window was open for everyone for a specified period," the CJI said.