ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Further Order Needed': Supreme Court Declines TMC Plea On EC Choosing Counting Personnel In West Bengal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday said no further order was necessary on Trinamool Congress' plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's dismissal of its petition against a circular by the Election Commission on deploying central government personnel for vote counting in West Bengal, scheduled to begin at 8 AM on May 4.

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) had filed a plea against the decision of chief electoral officer to deploy only central government employees as vote counting supervisors for the Assembly election.

After the matter came up before a special bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi today, it said the poll panel can choose counting personnel and that its April 13 circular cannot be deemed incorrect. The special bench further declined to interfere with the poll panel’s directive, stating it was well within the commission's powers to do so.

The bench, in its order, said: "Heard Kapil Sibal and Meenakshi Arora, learned senior counsel appearing for the petitioner and Dama Seshadri Naidu, learned senior counsel appearing for the Election Commission as well as Jishnu Chowdhury, learned senior counsel appearing for Respondent Nos. 2 and 3. No further orders are necessary in this case except to record the statement of Dama Seshadri Naidu that the Election Commission will implement the circular dated 13th April, 2026 in true letter and spirit. With these clarifications, the Special Leave Petition stands dismissed. Pending interlocutory application(s), if any, is/are disposed of."

During the hearing, the bench observed, "There is yet another fallacy in it that those belonging to the state government have a different allegiance…these are employees…" The bench orally observed that TMC should give the government employees some credence.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the TMC, insisted that he is just saying to follow the circular and the direction issued by the poll panel. The bench queried Sibal, then what is the challenge? Sibal said they have not appointed a state government nominee, and then they say you are instructed to ensure strict compliance with the above instructions.

Sibal said the ECI did not appoint a state nominee even though the circular provides for it.

He said the CEO's communication states there is apprehension expressed from various quarters regarding possible irregularities in counting and added that it points a finger at the state government.

The bench orally observed that it hardly matters if the person is a central government nominee or not and it is up to the subjective satisfaction of the EC.