Supreme Court Declines Stay On CBI Probe In FIRs Against Suspended Punjab DIG

File photo of Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested in a corruption case. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar seeking to put on hold the CBI investigation in two FIRs lodged against him, in a disproportionate assets case, saying, “It's better, we don't open our mouths. Don't invite harsh observations from us”.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench said the Punjab and Haryana High Court was seized of a similar plea of Bhullar. The suspended police officer moved the apex court against the December 4 order of the high court. The high court had declined to grant him interim relief of stay on the CBI proceedings and adjourned his plea for hearing in January.

During the hearing before the CJI-led bench, Bhullar's counsel sought direction for deciding on interim relief. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said that regular bail has been denied to Bhullar.

“It's better, we don't open our mouths. Don't invite harsh observations from us…”, observed the bench.

Bhullar’s counsel contended that the high court erred in adjourning the matter by a month, and it did not consider the prayer for interim relief.