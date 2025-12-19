Supreme Court Declines Stay On CBI Probe In FIRs Against Suspended Punjab DIG
The suspended police officer moved the apex court against the December 4 order of the high court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 19, 2025 at 10:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar seeking to put on hold the CBI investigation in two FIRs lodged against him, in a disproportionate assets case, saying, “It's better, we don't open our mouths. Don't invite harsh observations from us”.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
The bench said the Punjab and Haryana High Court was seized of a similar plea of Bhullar. The suspended police officer moved the apex court against the December 4 order of the high court. The high court had declined to grant him interim relief of stay on the CBI proceedings and adjourned his plea for hearing in January.
During the hearing before the CJI-led bench, Bhullar's counsel sought direction for deciding on interim relief. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said that regular bail has been denied to Bhullar.
“It's better, we don't open our mouths. Don't invite harsh observations from us…”, observed the bench.
Bhullar’s counsel contended that the high court erred in adjourning the matter by a month, and it did not consider the prayer for interim relief.
The counsel contended that the state's consent for CBI has already been withdrawn, and it was a case where the CBI has wrongly assumed jurisdiction in violation of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act.
“CBI has surreptitiously entered Punjab and circumvented section 6 of the DSPE Act”, said the counsel.
After hearing submissions, the apex court said it is not keen to interfere with the proceedings before the high court. The apex court indicated that it was inclined to dismiss the petition.
Bhullar’s counsel urged the court to allow him to withdraw the petition and avail the remedy before the high court. The apex court disposed of the matter.
On October 16, the CBI arrested Bhullar, along with another person, in connection with a corruption case involving bribery of Rs 8 lakh. It had claimed to have recovered around Rs 5 crore cash, 1.50 kg of jewellery, documents of immovable properties, keys of two luxury vehicles, 22 luxury watches, locker keys, 40 litres of imported liquor, firearms, including a double-barrel gun, a pistol, a revolver, and an airgun, along with ammunition during a raid at Bhullar's residence.