ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Plea To Bring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Ashes From Japan, Says Heir Must Approach Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking to bring back Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's mortal remains from Japan, while clearly stating that the freedom fighter's heir must approach the court if she wants them brought to India.

Hearing the plea filed by Ashish Ray, grandnephew of Netaji Bose, the apex court observed that if Bose’s heir wants the ashes to be brought to the country, then she herself must come forward. The court, however, noted, “We respect her sentiments and we would ensure her sentiments are translated into legal action.”

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Senior advocate A M Singhvi appeared for Ashish Ray.

During the hearing, Singhvi informed the bench that Anita Bose, daughter of Subhas Chandra Bose, is attending the court hearing virtually and supports this petition.

The bench pointed out that similar petitions were filed earlier and dismissed.

The CJI asked how many times this issue will come before the court. Singhvi said this is not that issue. “Indirectly, directly…why is this petition coming up again? First of all, where are the ashes? What is that proof?” observed the bench.