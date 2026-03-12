SC Declines Plea To Bring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Ashes From Japan, Says Heir Must Approach Court
While declining the plea, the Apex Court said if Bose's heir wants the ashes to be brought to the country, she herself must come forward.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 12, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking to bring back Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's mortal remains from Japan, while clearly stating that the freedom fighter's heir must approach the court if she wants them brought to India.
Hearing the plea filed by Ashish Ray, grandnephew of Netaji Bose, the apex court observed that if Bose’s heir wants the ashes to be brought to the country, then she herself must come forward. The court, however, noted, “We respect her sentiments and we would ensure her sentiments are translated into legal action.”
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Senior advocate A M Singhvi appeared for Ashish Ray.
During the hearing, Singhvi informed the bench that Anita Bose, daughter of Subhas Chandra Bose, is attending the court hearing virtually and supports this petition.
The bench pointed out that similar petitions were filed earlier and dismissed.
The CJI asked how many times this issue will come before the court. Singhvi said this is not that issue. “Indirectly, directly…why is this petition coming up again? First of all, where are the ashes? What is that proof?” observed the bench.
Singhvi said the sole heir is the daughter who is 84 years old now and is on the screen.
Singhvi said that every head of state from India has visited the Renkoji temple in Japan to pay obeisance to the ashes of Netaji, which are preserved there. “First of all, we want to know how many surviving family members there are. One of the greatest leaders of this nation, no doubt about this. Some of us bow before him for his supreme sacrifice,” the CJI observed orally.
Singhvi said Netaji has only one child, and the sole heir is Ms. Anita, who lives in Austria. Justice Bagchi said she is not the petitioner and added, “Let the heir come before us….if the heir wants the ashes to be brought to our country, the heir must come before us”.
“Dr Singhvi, we made it very clear to you. We respect her sentiments and we would ensure her sentiments are translated into legal action. But she must step forward. Because there are differences to our knowledge in the family itself regarding the incident occurred…”, said Bagchi. Singhvi urged the court to allow Anita to speak and said he will file an additional affidavit from her. “You know the timing also. Don’t compel us to say something”, said the CJI.
Singhvi said there is no timing issue here, as she has been writing consistently. Sensing that the bench was unwilling to entertain the plea, Singhvi urged the bench to allow him to withdraw the petition filed by Ray. Singhvi said that the daughter will file a petition. Accordingly, the petition was dismissed as withdrawn.