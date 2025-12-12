ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Modifying Its Direction On Suspension Of Enquiry Commission In Karur Stampede

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday made it clear that it wants "everything to be fair and impartial", while turning down a plea by the Tamil Nadu government to modify the court's order suspending a one-man enquiry commission and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.

A bench comprising Justices JK Maheswari and Vijay Bishnoi expressed its discontent regarding the report filed by Registrar General of the Madras High Court.

Senior advocate P Wilson, representing the Tamil Nadu government, assured the bench that the state's commission will not interfere with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. He said the commission will confine itself to giving recommendations to prevent such incidents, and it is only on the administrative side.

"The Commission will recommend measures to be taken. It will not interfere with the investigation…the reason for the appointment of the commission, we have clearly said how we can put conditions so far as these types of meetings are concerned. What can be compensation that can be given…it will not happen next time, that is the reason we are appointing the commission", said Wilson.

He added that the commission was appointed to suggest preventive measures to avoid such occurrences in future. The bench told Wilson to read the notification appointing the commission and said, "We want everything to be fair and impartial". The top court did not issue notice on the plea or vacated its interim order of October 13, 2025.