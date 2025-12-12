SC Declines Modifying Its Direction On Suspension Of Enquiry Commission In Karur Stampede
At least 41 people were killed in a stampede in Karur in Tamil Nadu during a rally of actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 12, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday made it clear that it wants "everything to be fair and impartial", while turning down a plea by the Tamil Nadu government to modify the court's order suspending a one-man enquiry commission and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.
A bench comprising Justices JK Maheswari and Vijay Bishnoi expressed its discontent regarding the report filed by Registrar General of the Madras High Court.
Senior advocate P Wilson, representing the Tamil Nadu government, assured the bench that the state's commission will not interfere with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. He said the commission will confine itself to giving recommendations to prevent such incidents, and it is only on the administrative side.
"The Commission will recommend measures to be taken. It will not interfere with the investigation…the reason for the appointment of the commission, we have clearly said how we can put conditions so far as these types of meetings are concerned. What can be compensation that can be given…it will not happen next time, that is the reason we are appointing the commission", said Wilson.
He added that the commission was appointed to suggest preventive measures to avoid such occurrences in future. The bench told Wilson to read the notification appointing the commission and said, "We want everything to be fair and impartial". The top court did not issue notice on the plea or vacated its interim order of October 13, 2025.
Justice Maheshwari said the Registrar General of the Madras High Court has filed a report. Justice Maheshwari observed, "There is something wrong going in the High Court. This is not a right thing that is happening in the High Court. We have seen the Registrar General's report. We will deal with it".
The bench said it has perused the report sent by the Registrar General of the High Court on how a writ petition seeking SOP for rallies was registered as a criminal writ petition. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, also appearing for the state, sought a copy of the Registrar General's report, saying they would like to file a reply.
After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice on a fresh plea filed by one KK Ramesh on the Karur stampede and asked the parties to complete the pleading and posted the matter for final hearing. The apex court on October 30, 2025, had asked a Karur stampede victim's family to approach the CBI with its allegation that it was threatened by officials.
The apex court on October 13, 2025, had ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, which occurred during a rally of actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on September 27, 2025, saying that the incident shook the national conscience and deserves a fair and impartial investigation.
