ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Says 'No Timelines' For Governors' Assent To Bills, But Rules Indefinite Withholding Violative Of Federalism

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that no timeline can be fixed for the grant of assent for the Governor and President, but the governors cannot sit over bills passed by the state legislatures indefinitely.

A constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar, delivered its opinion on the presidential reference, which asked if a constitutional court can impose timelines for governors and the president to give assent to bills passed by state legislatures. The apex court had reserved the verdict on September 11, after hearing arguments for 10 days.

The CJI, pronouncing the opinion, on questions regarding the time limit on the governor and the president for exercising their discretion in Article 200 and Article 201, said: "The text of Articles 200 and 201, has been framed in such a manner, so as to provide a sense of elasticity, for constitutional authorities to perform their functions, keeping in mind the diverse contexts and situations, and by consequence the need for balancing that might arise in the process of lawmaking in a federal, and democratic country like ours. The imposition of timelines would be strictly contrary to this elasticity that the Constitution so carefully preserves".

The CJI, on the questions regarding deemed assent, said the concept of 'deemed assent' in the context of Articles 200 and 201 presupposes that one constitutional authority (herein, the Court) could play a 'substitutional role' for another constitutional functionary (herein, the Governor, or President).

"Such a usurpation of the gubernatorial function of the Governor, and similarly of the President’s functions, is antithetical not only to the spirit of the Constitution, but also specifically, the doctrine of separation of powers – which is a part of the basic structure of the Indian Constitution", said the CJI.

"We have no hesitation in concluding that the concept of deemed assent of pending Bills by the Court in exercise of jurisdiction under Article 142 is virtually a takeover of the role and function of a separate constitutional authority. The reliance on Article 142 cannot lead to supplanting constitutional provisions itself," said the CJI.

The apex court also held that the discharge of the functions by the governor or the president is not justiciable, and stressed that judicial review can be invoked only when the bill has become a law.

The court clarified that the President is not bound to seek review when the Bill is reserved by the Governor under Article 200. "If, in extraneous consideration, the President wants to seek, it can," the bench said.

The apex court said that whatever be the description of Indian federalism, "we think that it would be against the principle of federalism and a derogation of the powers of the state legislatures, to permit the governor to withhold a Bill without following the dialogic process in the first proviso to Article 200".

"In our opinion, the first proviso initiating a constitutional conversation between the institution of the Governor and the House (or Houses), and the option to reserve the Bill for the consideration of the President under the substantive part of Article 200, exemplify the cooperative spirit of Indian federalism, and also bring out different facets of the checks-and-balances model that the Constitution has envisaged. We are accustomed to the traditional view of checks and balances, where the decision taken by one institution or branch is set at naught by the other. In our considered opinion, this understanding must give way to a more nuanced one”, said the bench

The bench said the Governor has three constitutional options before him, under Article 200: to assent, reserve the Bill for the consideration of the President, or withhold assent and return the Bill to the Legislature with comments.