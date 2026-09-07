ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Companies Can Face Prosecution Even Without Naming Individual Officers

New Delhi: In a significant ruling on corporate criminal liability, the Supreme Court on Monday held that criminal proceedings against a company cannot be quashed merely because investigators have not named a specific director, employee, or individual through whom the alleged offence was committed. The apex court made clear that the absence of a particular accused does not absolve the corporate entity itself from facing trial.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The bench said the position under Indian law is thus clear: a corporation can be prosecuted for an offence notwithstanding that it carries a mandatory sentence of imprisonment or requires proof of mens rea (criminal intent).

The bench said a corporation cannot be prosecuted only where the offence is punishable with imprisonment alone, or where the offence, by its nature, requires personal malicious intent, making it incapable of commission by a corporation. The bench said the chargesheet must disclose, on its face, that the corporation itself committed the offence, not that it has also identified the particular individual through whom it did so.

The bench said non-identification of the natural person does not, by itself, render the allegations incapable of disclosing the corporation’s role in the offence.

“Where the surrounding facts and circumstances, taken as a whole, disclose the possibility that the corporation acted with the requisite mens rea, that disclosure is not defeated merely because no particular individual has been identified as its source. Therefore, the ingredient of mens rea can still be disclosed even where no individual has been identified," said the apex court.

The bench said a complainant filing an FIR against a corporation often only knows that someone within the corporation committed the act in question, without any means of knowing who.

It added that this may hold true even once the investigation is complete. “The investigating agency may not always be able to identify the individual actually responsible, yet may still, based on other circumstances, arrive at the conclusion that the corporation committed the offence with the requisite mens rea. Were identification pressed as a general rule in dealing with companies, prosecution in such instances would be stifled at the very threshold,” said the bench.

The bench said all that is required, at this stage, is that an offence be made out, and this is made out irrespective of identification. “Attribution, as a process, requires going into the niceties of a given case, and since the court at this stage cannot undertake that exercise, identification is not a question that ought to be of importance at the threshold. Consequently, the appellant’s contention that the proceedings against it be quashed solely on the ground of non-identification of a natural person cannot be sustained," said the apex court.

The bench said it is beyond question that, both in India and elsewhere, corporations can and are being subjected to criminal liability. This has been primarily driven by the pragmatic recognition that corporations, as institutions commanding vast financial and sociopolitical power, possess the ability to cause serious harm, it added.