SC: Collegium To Select DGPs Won't Work, UPSC Should Continue
The bench closed the contempt proceedings initiated against several states after having sent a proposal to the UPSC for suggesting names of state DGPs.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 12, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that the suggestion to constitute a collegium to select DGPs would not work. The apex court said states that have enacted a separate Act for the appointment of the DGP must follow that law; however, in its absence, they must follow the guidelines laid down by the apex court.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi.
The bench closed the contempt proceedings initiated against Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after having sent a proposal to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for suggesting names of officers to be appointed as state DGPs.
It was pointed out that Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have enacted a separate law for the appointment of the state police chief.
"We are very clear that states having valid Act in place will have to follow the law in appointment of DGPs and those who are not having it will have to follow the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh case," observed the bench.
Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, the amicus curiae in the matter, said that the apex court had earlier in the Prakash Singh case stated that they will have to send the names of eligible police officers to the UPSC, which in turn will suggest three names of IPS officers for appointment as DGP.
The bench was informed that there was a separate plea seeking to appoint the DGP by a panel comprising the chief minister, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly and the chief justice of the high court.
The bench observed that the appointment of DGP should not be broadened to be done by a panel. Raju added that the collegium approach will not work. The bench agreed with Raju.
The CJI observed, "Eventually, for DGP you need a central authority, it could have pan-India criteria, direction, and guideline. Therefore, UPSC appears to be that. There are no allegations against UPSC. I think they should continue."
The bench made these observation while hearing applications seeking modification of the directions issued in Prakash Singh v. Union of India relating to the appointment of DGPs.
Ramachandran said once the UPSC prepares the panel of officers, the state should have a choice because the home secretary, DGP, or chief secretary are ultimately posts of confidence, and any elected government must have a choice to appoint its principal officers. "There is no need to doubt an elected government," said the CJI.
Senior advocate AM Singhvi submitted that the Punjab government passed a law exactly in conformity with the Lordships' directions, but unfortunately, the President withheld assent.
The CJI said, therefore, there is no law as of date, and if there is no law then you are bound by the judgment of Prakash Singh. "You can’t enact an extraconstitutional law and take a shield against the contempt proceedings. If you have a valid law, you enforce it. No difficulty, unless that law is set aside. But if you don’t have your own law in terms of Prakash Singh then you are bound by Prakash Singh," observed the CJI.
Singhvi said they have challenged the withholding and that writ is pending and the notice has been issued. Singhvi said allow the state to reconsider the next stage and we will find a way out.
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the West Bengal government, submitted that the state has sent a proposal to the UPSC for suggesting names for the appointment of the police chief.
In a lighter vein, the CJI Surya Kant orally remarked, "West Bengal is more interested in transporting DGPs to the Rajya Sabha. Hopefully, now it will get a stable DGP as there are no vacancies in the Rajya Sabha."
The top court sought a response from the Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand governments on the appointment of DGPs within two weeks.
