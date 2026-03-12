ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Collegium To Select DGPs Won't Work, UPSC Should Continue

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that the suggestion to constitute a collegium to select DGPs would not work. The apex court said states that have enacted a separate Act for the appointment of the DGP must follow that law; however, in its absence, they must follow the guidelines laid down by the apex court.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi.

The bench closed the contempt proceedings initiated against Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after having sent a proposal to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for suggesting names of officers to be appointed as state DGPs.

It was pointed out that Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have enacted a separate law for the appointment of the state police chief.

"We are very clear that states having valid Act in place will have to follow the law in appointment of DGPs and those who are not having it will have to follow the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh case," observed the bench.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, the amicus curiae in the matter, said that the apex court had earlier in the Prakash Singh case stated that they will have to send the names of eligible police officers to the UPSC, which in turn will suggest three names of IPS officers for appointment as DGP.

The bench was informed that there was a separate plea seeking to appoint the DGP by a panel comprising the chief minister, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly and the chief justice of the high court.

The bench observed that the appointment of DGP should not be broadened to be done by a panel. Raju added that the collegium approach will not work. The bench agreed with Raju.

The CJI observed, "Eventually, for DGP you need a central authority, it could have pan-India criteria, direction, and guideline. Therefore, UPSC appears to be that. There are no allegations against UPSC. I think they should continue."