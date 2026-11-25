SC Collegium Recommends Transfers Of Chief Justices Of Karnataka, Tripura High Courts
The Collegium has recommended the appointment of Himachal Pradesh HC Judge Justice Vivek Singh Thakur as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court
By PTI
Published : November 25, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has recommended the transfer of the Chief Justices of the Karnataka and Tripura High Courts.
In a meeting held on November 24, the collegium recommended the transfer of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao from the Tripura High Court to the Karnataka High Court and Justice Vibhu Bakhru from the Karnataka High Court to the Jharkhand High Court.
Justice Bakhru's transfer has been recommended to the Jharkhand High Court after the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice on November 27.
In another decision, the collegium has recommended the appointment of Himachal Pradesh HC judge Justice Vivek Singh Thakur as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, consequent upon the transfer of the incumbent Chief Justice as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka.
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