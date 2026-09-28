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Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 3 Chief Justices For Elevation As Judges To Apex Court

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, on Monday recommended the names of three High Court chief justices for elevation to the apex court. While its approved strength is 38, the top court currently has 34 judges.

Those recommended to be appointed as judges of the top court are: Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court; Justice DK Upadhyay, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court; and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th September, 2026 has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justices of the High Courts as Judges in the Supreme Court: (i) Mrs. Justice Sunita Agarwal Chief Justice, High Court of Gujarat (PHC: Allahabad) (ii) Mr. Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi (PHC: Allahabad) (iii) Mr. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh Chief Justice, High Court for the State of Telangana (PHC: Jharkhand)”, said a statement uploaded on the apex court’s website.