Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 3 Chief Justices For Elevation As Judges To Apex Court
While its approved strength is 38, the top court currently has 34 judges.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, on Monday recommended the names of three High Court chief justices for elevation to the apex court. While its approved strength is 38, the top court currently has 34 judges.
Those recommended to be appointed as judges of the top court are: Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court; Justice DK Upadhyay, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court; and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.
"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th September, 2026 has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justices of the High Courts as Judges in the Supreme Court: (i) Mrs. Justice Sunita Agarwal Chief Justice, High Court of Gujarat (PHC: Allahabad) (ii) Mr. Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi (PHC: Allahabad) (iii) Mr. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh Chief Justice, High Court for the State of Telangana (PHC: Jharkhand)”, said a statement uploaded on the apex court’s website.
Justice Agarwal, who is originally a judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court since July 2023.
Justice Singh studied law at the University of Delhi and practiced before the Patna High Court from 1990 to 2000 and then before the Jharkhand High Court till elevation as its judge in 2012. He was the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court from December 20, 2022, and February 19, 2023. He was then elevated as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, where he took oath on April 17, 2023. Later, he was transferred to the Telangana High Court, where he took the oath on July 19, 2025.
Justice Upadhyaya was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. He was then transferred as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court in January 2025.
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