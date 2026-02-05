ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Clears Way For NBCC To Complete 16 Supertech Housing Projects

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an order passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), asking the state-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete debt-ridden realty firm Supertech Limited's 16 housing projects expeditiously.

The apex court’s order is a relief for thousands of hassled homebuyers waiting for the delivery of their dream homes for more than a decade. The apex court used its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to uphold the December 12, 2024, order of the NCLAT, asking the NBCC to take over the projects in the interest of the homebuyers.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. “We find that the order passed by the NCLAT on December 12, 2024, in bringing the NBCC on record for the completion of the pending housing projects is neither unfair nor contrary to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC),” said the bench, while taking recourse to Article 142.

Article 142 grants the Supreme Court plenary power to pass any decree or order necessary for doing “complete justice” in any case.

The bench made it clear that houses must contain all the assured facilities like water, electricity, sewage connections, besides roads and parks in the neighbourhood.

The apex court also restrained all the tribunals and high courts from passing any order that may lead to the stalling of the construction work to be completed by the NBCC Limited. The bench noted that real estate firm Supertech, according to many homebuyers, had booked around 51,000 homes for delivery during 2010-12.