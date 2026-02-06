ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Cautious On Election Freebies, Declines Intervention On Jan Suraaj Party’s Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday said it is examining the issue of freebies before elections very seriously and will examine their logic, but not at the instance of the Jan Suraaj Party, which had challenged the validity of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections after losing in it last year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the political party’s petition, alleging that the state government’s transfer of Rs 10,000 to women voters during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was a deliberate attempt to influence the electorate.

The party has demanded fresh elections in the state. Senior Advocate C U Singh represented the party before the bench, who made it clear that it is not inclined to entertain the matter and that the political party should move the High Court.

However, the counsel informed the bench that it has already seized of pleas challenging the announcement of freebies before the elections.

The CJI told the party’s counsel, “We are hinting at you that the question of these freebies before the election is being examined by us seriously. We would like to go into the logic of all those things in the appropriate cases, but not at the instance of a political party, which just lost everything in the election."

The CJI said the High Court will be the most convenient platform, and added, “Why come here, it is not a pan-India issue.” He then asked counsellor Singh, “How many votes did your party get in the Bihar election? People reject you, then you use a judicial platform to get popularity."

It was argued before the bench that the Bihar government went a step further in violating the MCC and the rules of free and fair elections by disbursing Rs 10,000 to lakhs of beneficiaries of the Jeevika Didi Scheme, both existing and newly enrolled.

The bench observed that somebody should have challenged the scheme itself, which is not the prayer before the court. The counsel insisted that there is a prayer in the petition regarding the scheme.

“No, no, that prayer is just an ancillary one. Main prayer is to declare the entire election null and void," said the CJI, insisting that the petitioner should take the matter to the High Court.

The bench was informed that the court had earlier issued notices on pleas regarding freebies, which will come up for hearing in March. “There are cases where we are examining, and we would like to examine the election very seriously,” said the CJI.

The bench said it is not inclined to the writ petition filed by Prashant Kishor’s party challenging the Bihar assembly elections, 2025 and seeking fresh elections.