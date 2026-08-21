Supreme Court Cautions Wage Floor May Cut Jobs, Questions Equating Rural Work With Right To Life
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Aruna Roy, agreed to file a fresh plea.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 21, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday orally observed that pegging minimum wages as a rigid threshold could shrink employment, while also questioning whether the statutory guarantee of rural jobs can be equated with the fundamental right to life and dignity under Article 21.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea regarding payment of minimum wages and compensation for delayed wages to workers under the rural employment guarantee scheme. Petitioner Aruna Roy was represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan.
Bhushan argued that the petition was not rendered infructuous by the replacement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.
The bench observed that the MGNREGA scheme was implemented on a pan-India basis and did a wonderful job in rural India as a "good, effective welfare scheme". It stressed that wages would have to be seen through local conditions.
Bhushan said: "Since the new Act has come, the amount of employment under this Act has fallen to half for the whole country. State governments do not have the money; they are unable to provide funds, etc. We are focused on the question of what the minimum wages payable under this new Act would be."
"The new Act says that some floor minimum will be notified, but that floor minimum cannot be less than what was provided in section 6 of the old Act," argued Bhushan.
The bench told Bhushan that he should file a petition pointing at the scheme in the new Act. Bhushan said he could do that and added, "Examine this question and determine it in this very petition itself."
"The remedy is not giving life to this issue in this petition but to file a fresh petition…," said the bench.
Bhushan said the issue of minimum wages is common, saying “whether the Act prescribe a wage which is below the minimum wages prescribed by the states."
Bhushan insisted that this issue has been decided by this court in many cases that no Act can prescribe and nobody can be paid less than the minimum wages prescribed by the states.
The bench noted that the Constitution does not recognise the right to work as a fundamental right. The bench observed that the Constitution places the right to work among the State's obligations under the Directive Principles of State Policy.
The bench observed that the Constitution does not make the right to work a fundamental right. "In fact, it is only a democratic aspiration under Part IV. To achieve that aspiration, the State formulates a policy where work is provided at a graded compensatory level. Should we create it on a par with Article 21?" the bench asked Bhushan.
Bhushan argued that the time has come when this court said dignified life is one part of Article 21 rights and stressed, "dignified life requires you to at least get employment at minimum wages…".
Justice Bagchi observed that put minimum wages as a threshold then the employment shrinks.
The bench orally observed that when a wage threshold is put, the net of employment shrinks because the size of the pie remains the same.
“We are only with you that we must give liberal interpretation to these social legislations…we can examine it in the light of the new law. We are not averse (to it)... not in the architecture of MGNREGA," the bench told Bhushan, who replied that the new Act refers to MGNREGA.
The bench observed that the constitutional adjudication must occur under the new law. After making detailed submissions, Bhushan eventually agreed to file a fresh petition.
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