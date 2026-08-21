ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Cautions Wage Floor May Cut Jobs, Questions Equating Rural Work With Right To Life

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday orally observed that pegging minimum wages as a rigid threshold could shrink employment, while also questioning whether the statutory guarantee of rural jobs can be equated with the fundamental right to life and dignity under Article 21.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea regarding payment of minimum wages and compensation for delayed wages to workers under the rural employment guarantee scheme. Petitioner Aruna Roy was represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Bhushan argued that the petition was not rendered infructuous by the replacement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

The bench observed that the MGNREGA scheme was implemented on a pan-India basis and did a wonderful job in rural India as a "good, effective welfare scheme". It stressed that wages would have to be seen through local conditions.

Bhushan said: "Since the new Act has come, the amount of employment under this Act has fallen to half for the whole country. State governments do not have the money; they are unable to provide funds, etc. We are focused on the question of what the minimum wages payable under this new Act would be."

"The new Act says that some floor minimum will be notified, but that floor minimum cannot be less than what was provided in section 6 of the old Act," argued Bhushan.

The bench told Bhushan that he should file a petition pointing at the scheme in the new Act. Bhushan said he could do that and added, "Examine this question and determine it in this very petition itself."

"The remedy is not giving life to this issue in this petition but to file a fresh petition…," said the bench.

Bhushan said the issue of minimum wages is common, saying “whether the Act prescribe a wage which is below the minimum wages prescribed by the states."