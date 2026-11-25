ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Cancels Allahabad HC Order Over Asset Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi - File ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside an Allahabad High Court order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to verify allegations of disproportionate assets against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench decided to remit the petition filed by BJP member Vignesh Shishir to the High Court for fresh consideration, including the question of maintainability.

Earlier, the apex court asked the Allahabad High Court not to proceed with a case involving allegations of disproportionate assets against the Congress leader. The apex court had also asked the central agencies -- CBI and ED -- not to file any report in pursuance of the High Court's directions in the case lodged against the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.