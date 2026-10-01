ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ballot Mandate Not Personal Authority, Respect Doctors', Says SC Nixing Bail Of Shiv Sena Corporator

New Delhi: In a stern order cancelling bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and others accused of assaulting doctors, the Supreme Court reminded that democracy confers power only within the discipline of law.

Stressing that elected representatives cannot supplant institutions with personal authority, the top court invoked the Suśruta Saṃhitā’s ancient verse that a physician’s treatment succeeds only where he is respected, underscoring that trust and dignity remain inseparable from effective medical care.

"A grievance, however genuine, does not confer a licence to resort to violence," said the bench, adding that any patronage to such activities would alter the civil society into one run by outlaws.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta recently uploaded its detailed September 28 order on the cancellation of bail of Mhatre and three others accused of assaulting and verbally abusing doctors at a municipal hospital in Thane district.

"The legitimacy of public authority ultimately rests not upon the power to command, but upon the obligation to remain within the bounds of law and serve the nation. It is this distinction that must remain inviolable in a constitutional democracy," it said.

The bench said democracy confers power through the ballot, but the exercise of that power remains subject to the discipline of law.

"It is, therefore, a matter of serious concern when persons occupying elected office begin to perceive the mandate of the people as a source of personal authority and unbridled power and, in the process, assume for themselves a position to command, intimidate or even enforce their own will," said Justice Mehta, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

"He or she cannot supplant those institutions by assuming the role of the police, the administrator or the court. The use of personal influence to secure compliance through fear or intimidation has consequences extending beyond the immediate victim and carries the potential to erode public confidence in the rule of law itself," said the bench.

The bench said doctors discharge onerous duties in circumstances which frequently involve vulnerable patients, medical emergencies, and decisions requiring instantaneous professional judgment and composure. An atmosphere of fear or insecurity within a healthcare institution can have consequences extending beyond the individual medical officer concerned, impairing the safe and effective delivery of medical care, it added.

The bench said it has no hesitation in observing that any attempt to intimidate or assault medical professionals while discharging duties entrusted to them in the interest of public health cannot be tolerated, much less at the hands of persons holding elected office or any other person.

An elected representative, by virtue of the office entrusted to him, bears a heightened responsibility to uphold the authority of law and to conduct himself in a manner that reinforces public confidence in public institutions, it added.

The bench said resort to violence against medical professionals by a person occupying such office is, therefore, particularly grave, as it not only imperils the safety and dignity of those entrusted with the care of patients but also undermines the very responsibility attached to public office to uphold, rather than undermine, the rule of law.