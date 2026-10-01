'Ballot Mandate Not Personal Authority, Respect Doctors', Says SC Nixing Bail Of Shiv Sena Corporator
Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three others are accused of assaulting and verbally abusing doctors at a municipal hospital in Thane district.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 1, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
New Delhi: In a stern order cancelling bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and others accused of assaulting doctors, the Supreme Court reminded that democracy confers power only within the discipline of law.
Stressing that elected representatives cannot supplant institutions with personal authority, the top court invoked the Suśruta Saṃhitā’s ancient verse that a physician’s treatment succeeds only where he is respected, underscoring that trust and dignity remain inseparable from effective medical care.
"A grievance, however genuine, does not confer a licence to resort to violence," said the bench, adding that any patronage to such activities would alter the civil society into one run by outlaws.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta recently uploaded its detailed September 28 order on the cancellation of bail of Mhatre and three others accused of assaulting and verbally abusing doctors at a municipal hospital in Thane district.
"The legitimacy of public authority ultimately rests not upon the power to command, but upon the obligation to remain within the bounds of law and serve the nation. It is this distinction that must remain inviolable in a constitutional democracy," it said.
The bench said democracy confers power through the ballot, but the exercise of that power remains subject to the discipline of law.
"It is, therefore, a matter of serious concern when persons occupying elected office begin to perceive the mandate of the people as a source of personal authority and unbridled power and, in the process, assume for themselves a position to command, intimidate or even enforce their own will," said Justice Mehta, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.
"He or she cannot supplant those institutions by assuming the role of the police, the administrator or the court. The use of personal influence to secure compliance through fear or intimidation has consequences extending beyond the immediate victim and carries the potential to erode public confidence in the rule of law itself," said the bench.
The bench said doctors discharge onerous duties in circumstances which frequently involve vulnerable patients, medical emergencies, and decisions requiring instantaneous professional judgment and composure. An atmosphere of fear or insecurity within a healthcare institution can have consequences extending beyond the individual medical officer concerned, impairing the safe and effective delivery of medical care, it added.
The bench said it has no hesitation in observing that any attempt to intimidate or assault medical professionals while discharging duties entrusted to them in the interest of public health cannot be tolerated, much less at the hands of persons holding elected office or any other person.
An elected representative, by virtue of the office entrusted to him, bears a heightened responsibility to uphold the authority of law and to conduct himself in a manner that reinforces public confidence in public institutions, it added.
The bench said resort to violence against medical professionals by a person occupying such office is, therefore, particularly grave, as it not only imperils the safety and dignity of those entrusted with the care of patients but also undermines the very responsibility attached to public office to uphold, rather than undermine, the rule of law.
"The authority conferred by an elected office can never furnish a basis for disregarding the legal restraints that bind every citizen. Incidents such as the one at hand inflict deleterious effects on the peace and tranquillity of the society at large and also create disruption of public order," it observed.
"This assumes greater significance in view of the criminal antecedents attributed to Ramesh. The criminal antecedents of an accused assume particular significance while considering an application for bail, especially where the material on record indicates a pattern of repeated involvement in criminal activities. In the case of habitual offenders, such antecedents constitute a material circumstance which cannot be disregarded while exercising judicial discretion in the matter of bail," the bench said.
"We are conscious that Ramesh has secured acquittal/discharge in 16 criminal proceedings. At the same time, the nature of the allegations levelled against him and the overall circumstances in which his involvement has been alleged cannot be lost sight of," it added.
The bench emphasized that the efficacy of medical care is inseparable from the trust and respect reposed in the doctors and nurses and cited verse from the Suśruta.
The bench said in its literal sense, the verse conveys that a physician does not succeed in a house where he is not respected; where the physician is respected, his treatment succeeds.
Though expressed in the language of an ancient medical tradition, the principle underlying the verse retains undiminished relevance even today, it added.
"Few responsibilities in a civilised society are as profound as that entrusted to a doctor. The special place accorded to the medical profession flows from the very nature of the service it renders to humanity. It concerns human life, human dignity, and the alleviation of human suffering. A doctor is, therefore, required to bring to the discharge of his or her duties not merely knowledge and technical competence, but also sound judgment, patience, composure, and compassion," said Justice Mehta.
The bench said the ancient Roman Stoic philosopher Lucius Annaeus Seneca aptly expressed the thought: while the physician is paid for his professional service, gratitude remains owed for the kindness and care that transcend the service itself.
The observation aptly recognises that the confidence, reassurance, and humanity accompanying medical care form an integral part of the relationship between the doctor and the patient, it added.
The bench directed Mhatre and three of his associates — Ramesh Laxman Pawar, Pramod alias Prakash Uddhav Nikam, and Akshay Sharad Karande — who were also granted bail in the case, to surrender before the trial court by October 5.
All four are accused of assaulting and verbally abusing three doctors, including a lady doctor, who were on duty in the labour ward of the Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital in Dombivli on July 6. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Mhatre in August and ordered that the trial be fast-tracked and completed in a time-bound manner.
"The directions issued by the High Court in paragraphs 9 to 13 of the impugned order shall remain undisturbed, save and except the direction requiring the trial Court to conclude the trial within three months from the date of framing of charges. We direct the Special Fast Track Court, constituted pursuant to the directions of the High Court, shall endeavour to conclude the trial as expeditiously as possible and, in any event, not later than six months from the date of presentation of the present order," said the top court.
Read More