ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Too Much Heat Over Nothing’: Supreme Court Calms Controversy Over Deletion Of CAPF Contempt Pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday moved to cool tempers over the sudden removal of contempt petitions on IPS officers’ deputation to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s bench list, with Justice Manoj Misra orally observing that "sometimes too much heat is generated out of nothing."

The matter came up before a special bench comprising Justices Misra and Bhuyan. The bench heard the registry’s explanation for dropping the contempt petitions — marked for Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s bench on September 30 — from the cause list a day earlier. The matters were later tagged before a special bench along with a separate batch challenging the new law on IPS deputations to CAPFs.

The bench said the registry ought to have informed the bench hearing the contempt petitions that matters were likely to be listed before a bench to be constituted by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

On Tuesday, lawyers representing parties in the contempt petitions informed the Justice Bhuyan-led bench that the matters, which had been specifically directed to be listed on September 29, were dropped from the cause list. The bench asked the registry to explain why the case had been struck off despite a judicial order.

Reading out the registry’s note today, the special bench said that counsel appearing for the Centre and writ petitioners had made a mentioning before the CJI on September 23, seeking that the contempt and writ petitions be placed before the same bench.

However, the matter got listed inadvertently before Justice Bhuyan’s bench on September 29, while the CJI ordered that the two sets of cases be placed before a special bench. "The registry should have informed this fact to the other bench," said the bench.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the contempt petitioners, termed the episode a matter of “institutional credibility”. Divan expressed his discontent regarding the mentioning of the matter before the CJI without the other side being informed.

"This is an all-India court. People make arrangements. Once a case is notified in the cause list, nobody can fiddle with it," said Divan.