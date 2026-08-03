Supreme Court Calls Land 'New Gold'; Restores 436 Bighas In Gurugram To Panchayat
The apex court set aside a 2007 Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment that had recognised private ownership claims.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 3, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said land is considered the ‘new gold’ and more so, when such land is proximate to expanding urban agglomerations, while restoring the ownership of over 436 bighas of land in Gurugram to a gram panchayat.
The apex court set aside a 2007 Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment that had recognised private ownership claims.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran. "Land is considered the 'new gold'. More so, when such land is proximate to expanding urban agglomerations. Land in Gurugram in the State of Haryana, lying right next to the National Capital Territory of Delhi, qualifies in this regard with flying colours. Hitherto, a village, Gurgaon, as it was known then, was subject to the laws of erstwhile Punjab with respect to lands classified as shamilat deh (common lands)," said the bench in the 85-page judgment.
The top court -- in a landmark ruling on the sanctity of common village lands --held that the disputed land constituted "shamilat deh" (village common land) under the Haryana Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961.
The bench said the facts demonstrate that the subject land was not shamilat patti but constituted part of the shamilat deh of Haiderpur and though the proprietors, viz., patti Chitru, Ramratan and Medha; patti Sadasukh; and patti Ahmed Ali Khan, had the right to seek partition thereof in accordance with their shares, no such partition took place prior to 26.01.1950.
"And, in consequence, the shamilat deh of 436 Bighas 18 Biswas continued as such, attracting Section 2(g)(1) of the Act of 1961, and vested in the Gram Panchayat, Wazirabad”, said Justice Kumar, who authored the judgment.
The bench said it was not necessary in such a situation to even prove that the land in question was used, as per the revenue records, for the benefit of the village community or a part thereof or for common purposes of the village.
It said the common judgment dated 24.08.2007 passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court is, therefore, unsustainable on facts and in law.
"The appeals are, accordingly, allowed setting aside the same and confirming the mutation effected on 13.09.1955 in favour of the Gram Panchayat, Wazirabad, which shall enure to the benefit of its successorin-interest, the Municipal Corporation, Gurgaon (now, Gurugram)," it added.
The apex court said the division bench as well as the authorities failed to attach due importance to the Sharat-wajib-ul-arz, which recorded in clear terms that, in Haiderpur, the total area of the shamilat deh was 444 bighas 4 biswas, of which 436 bighas 18 biswas was ghair mumkin pahar, johar, nala, etc., in the possession of makbuja malkan (joint possession).
“Once this extent of 436 bighas 18 biswas was not shown to be in actual and separate cultivating possession of the proprietors individually, the land invariably constituted shamilat deh and could not be treated as allotted to anyone in particular”, it said.
Shamilat deh is, thus, the land collectively owned by village owners, also called ‘Aala Maliks’. The bench said it was reserved for common use of the villagers and consisted of grazing grounds, roads, rivers, ponds, cremation grounds, hills, etc.
“‘Shamilat’, as per the Law Lexicon of P. Ramanatha Aiyar, means comprehensive or coparcenary concern; lands which have never been divided, but are part and parcel of an estate held in common or in partnership by the whole proprietary body of a village; the lands of such village, which are not let out or severally appropriated, but which are cultivated in common, and of which, the produce is divided amongst the proprietors according to recorded portions”, said the bench.
The controversy originated from a mutation no. 131 in 1955, which recorded the land in favour of Gram Panchayat, Wazirabad. The mutation was based on governmental directions issued in 1954 and the then prevailing statutory framework governing village common lands.
In 1985, villagers representing 524 claimants invoked Section 13A of the Punjab Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961, contending that the disputed land belonged not to the village community at large but to three specific pattis.
The litigation wound its way through multiple forums over four decades. While revenue authorities initially granted relief to the claimants, the commissioner later restored the mutation in favour of the Gram Panchayat. The high court subsequently reversed that order, which led to appeals being filed before the Supreme Court.
Justice Kumar said once the land is taken to be shamilat deh, in which the village proprietors had a right to seek partition, it is not Section 2(g)(3) or Section 2(g)(v) of the Act of 1961 that would have application, but Section 2(g)(iii) or Section 2(g)(viii) of the Act of 1961.
"In situations coming under these provisions, it is necessary for a claimant seeking exclusion of land from the classification of shamilat deh to prove that such land was partitioned before 26.01.1950 and was brought into the cultivating possession of individual co-sharers as per such partition," he said.
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