ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Calls Land 'New Gold'; Restores 436 Bighas In Gurugram To Panchayat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said land is considered the ‘new gold’ and more so, when such land is proximate to expanding urban agglomerations, while restoring the ownership of over 436 bighas of land in Gurugram to a gram panchayat.

The apex court set aside a 2007 Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment that had recognised private ownership claims.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran. "Land is considered the 'new gold'. More so, when such land is proximate to expanding urban agglomerations. Land in Gurugram in the State of Haryana, lying right next to the National Capital Territory of Delhi, qualifies in this regard with flying colours. Hitherto, a village, Gurgaon, as it was known then, was subject to the laws of erstwhile Punjab with respect to lands classified as shamilat deh (common lands)," said the bench in the 85-page judgment.

The top court -- in a landmark ruling on the sanctity of common village lands --held that the disputed land constituted "shamilat deh" (village common land) under the Haryana Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961.

The bench said the facts demonstrate that the subject land was not shamilat patti but constituted part of the shamilat deh of Haiderpur and though the proprietors, viz., patti Chitru, Ramratan and Medha; patti Sadasukh; and patti Ahmed Ali Khan, had the right to seek partition thereof in accordance with their shares, no such partition took place prior to 26.01.1950.

"And, in consequence, the shamilat deh of 436 Bighas 18 Biswas continued as such, attracting Section 2(g)(1) of the Act of 1961, and vested in the Gram Panchayat, Wazirabad”, said Justice Kumar, who authored the judgment.

The bench said it was not necessary in such a situation to even prove that the land in question was used, as per the revenue records, for the benefit of the village community or a part thereof or for common purposes of the village.

It said the common judgment dated 24.08.2007 passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court is, therefore, unsustainable on facts and in law.

"The appeals are, accordingly, allowed setting aside the same and confirming the mutation effected on 13.09.1955 in favour of the Gram Panchayat, Wazirabad, which shall enure to the benefit of its successorin-interest, the Municipal Corporation, Gurgaon (now, Gurugram)," it added.