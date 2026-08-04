Supreme Court Calls For Clear Regime On Environmental Compensation
A bench of the Supreme Court passed the directions while hearing appeals concerning solid waste management.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 4, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST|
Updated : August 4, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stressed the need for a structured regime on environmental compensation, saying it can no longer be left to the discretion of regulators, tribunals or courts.
Clear rules, the bench observed, must spell out the punitive consequences of each type of violation to ensure deterrence and certainty. The apex court directed the Centre to formulate comprehensive guidelines for the imposition and collection of environmental compensation from polluting entities and individuals under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench also asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to file an affidavit and place on record the progress in making and issuing the regulations.
The apex court said its endeavour is to institutionalise the process of solid waste management for our country. “If the Rules contemplate establishing a regulatory body, we must ensure that they are not only constituted but also notified to commence work. If they are notified, then we must ensure that the members are appointed and take charge. We must enquire if they have the infrastructure and human resources to function effectively. Their powers and duties must be recognised and fine-tuned with accountability”, said Justice Narasimha.
He said it is also necessary for the constitutional court to provide the hand-holding required for these regulatory bodies to evolve with discipline, creativity, expertise, efficiency and fairness in action.
"With this kind of judicial review, while moving away from micromanaging environmental governance, constitutional courts will enable entrenching regulatory institutions that will earn public trust and confidence,” he said.
The bench said in the recent judgment of Rhythm County v. Satish Sanjay Hegde (2026), this court has placed an important pre-condition for imposing environmental compensation by holding that any compensation that is awarded must be proportionate, bearing some rational nexus to the pollution caused by the polluter in question.
"It is high time that the determination and imposition of environmental compensation is not left to the discretion of regulatory bodies, tribunals, or Courts. There must be a structured regime through which people will know with clarity and certainty, as to, for which type of environmental violation, what consequential punitive action will follow. This clarity and certainty will sub-serve the twin purposes of deterrence as also the imminent consequence of a violation”, said the bench.
The bench said environmental compensation cannot be seen as a replacement for penalties levied against the erring polluter. It is restitutionary in nature and is paid in addition to the penalty or fine that the polluter is liable to pay, it added.
"The temporal extent of paying compensation by the polluter ends only when the damage caused is reversed. The appropriate authorities of the State have a duty to undertake an exercise of valuing the damage caused by the polluter and collect such compensation required for restoration of the environment”, said the bench, formulating the principles.
The bench said while determining the amount of environmental compensation, both tangible and intangible damage caused by the polluter must be considered.
It said even if actual harm is not caused but is imminent or the actions/activities of the polluter have the potential to cause harm, the liability to pay compensation will come into place.
The bench said factors such as the financial capacity of the polluter, the cost involved in assessing the damage and loss suffered by individuals and the environment as well as the cost of remediation or restoration are also to be taken into account while valuing such compensation.
“Any environmental compensation levied must be proportional to the damage caused by the polluter and must have some rational nexus to the pollution caused”, it said, adding that all courts and tribunals must record reasons while determining environmental compensation.
The bench said it is evident that the guidelines prescribe that the compensation levied by the appropriate authority is subject to the type of violation caused by the polluter and the extent to which such damage harms third persons and the environment as a whole.
"In conclusion, we direct the MoEF&CC to take into account the above-referred principles for determination and imposition of environmental compensation, as also the Rules that operate in the field, to formulate the necessary guidelines to be issued under Rule 17(2) of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026. The MoEF&CC shall file an affidavit and shall place on record the progress in the making and the issuance of the regulations”, said the bench, and listed the appeals for hearing on September 29.
The apex court passed the directions while hearing appeals concerning solid waste management.
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