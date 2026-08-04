ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Calls For Clear Regime On Environmental Compensation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stressed the need for a structured regime on environmental compensation, saying it can no longer be left to the discretion of regulators, tribunals or courts.

Clear rules, the bench observed, must spell out the punitive consequences of each type of violation to ensure deterrence and certainty. The apex court directed the Centre to formulate comprehensive guidelines for the imposition and collection of environmental compensation from polluting entities and individuals under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench also asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to file an affidavit and place on record the progress in making and issuing the regulations.

The apex court said its endeavour is to institutionalise the process of solid waste management for our country. “If the Rules contemplate establishing a regulatory body, we must ensure that they are not only constituted but also notified to commence work. If they are notified, then we must ensure that the members are appointed and take charge. We must enquire if they have the infrastructure and human resources to function effectively. Their powers and duties must be recognised and fine-tuned with accountability”, said Justice Narasimha.

He said it is also necessary for the constitutional court to provide the hand-holding required for these regulatory bodies to evolve with discipline, creativity, expertise, efficiency and fairness in action.

"With this kind of judicial review, while moving away from micromanaging environmental governance, constitutional courts will enable entrenching regulatory institutions that will earn public trust and confidence,” he said.

The bench said in the recent judgment of Rhythm County v. Satish Sanjay Hegde (2026), this court has placed an important pre-condition for imposing environmental compensation by holding that any compensation that is awarded must be proportionate, bearing some rational nexus to the pollution caused by the polluter in question.

"It is high time that the determination and imposition of environmental compensation is not left to the discretion of regulatory bodies, tribunals, or Courts. There must be a structured regime through which people will know with clarity and certainty, as to, for which type of environmental violation, what consequential punitive action will follow. This clarity and certainty will sub-serve the twin purposes of deterrence as also the imminent consequence of a violation”, said the bench.

The bench said environmental compensation cannot be seen as a replacement for penalties levied against the erring polluter. It is restitutionary in nature and is paid in addition to the penalty or fine that the polluter is liable to pay, it added.