ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Breakup Ending In Suicide Not Abetment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said that a refusal to marry, even if it leads to suicide, cannot automatically be branded as abetment. Stressing that individuals react differently to personal setbacks, the apex court said that a breakup ending in suicide does not by itself establish criminal intent or knowledge on the part of the accused.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, in a judgment delivered on October 5, said that at worst, even if we fully believe what has been stated by the informant, there was a refusal of marriage, which led to the woman committing suicide.

"People react differently to situations, and if a breakup ends up with suicide, it cannot always be termed an abetment to suicide. The refusal to marry was not with an intention to drive the woman to death by suicide nor can knowledge be attributed to the accused that on such refusal, she would commit suicide," said the bench.

The bench quashed criminal proceedings against six accused, including the woman's partner, his parents, sister and others.

"We are unable to sustain the prosecution initiated against the accused on such frivolous allegations, and we quash the proceedings in Sessions Case," said the bench.

The bench said the accused, if in custody, shall be released forthwith if not required in any other case and if they are already on bail, their bail bonds shall stand cancelled.

The bench noted that the death was by suicide is unequivocally proved and it also happened in the house of the first appellant. "That the 1st appellant had a consensual relationship with the deceased for the last few months, is also admitted by the first informant. In that circumstance, it is not clear as to why the first informant took away the deceased from the house of the 1st appellant," noted the bench.