ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Bins Plea Challenging Mumbai University's Decision To Reduce Intake Of Students In Law Colleges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea challenging the University of Mumbai's decision to reduce the intake capacity of students in several affiliated law colleges. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant upheld the Bombay High Court order, which had rejected the plea filed by the Lawyers' Foundation.

The top court, however, set aside the cost of Rs 1 lakh imposed on the petitioner by the High Court after it assured the court that they would not file such "frivolous" petitions in the future.

"In view of the assurance made by the petitioner that they won't engage in filing such frivolous petitions, we take a lenient view and modify the Bombay High Court order to the extent of the Rs 1 lakh costs imposed," the bench said.