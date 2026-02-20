SC Orders Judicial Officers' Deputation For Bengal SIR
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued key directions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The court ordered that serving and former judicial officers will adjudicate claims and objections of individuals placed under the "logical discrepancy" list during the revision process.
A bench of the apex court directed the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to spare judicial officers and also identify former judges who can assist in the ongoing SIR exercise.
The court also took serious note of the West Bengal government's alleged failure to provide an adequate number of Grade A officers for the revision process. It stressed that proper administrative support is essential to ensure transparency and fairness in updating electoral rolls.
The apex court permitted the EC to publish the draft list of voters in Bengal on Feb 28. It, however, said that a supplementary list can also be issued later.
In addition, the court also directed West Bengal district collectors and SPs to provide logistical support and security to judicial officers in the ongoing SIR process.
The top court stressed that the orders passed by judicial officers will be deemed as orders of the court, and also asked the collectors and SPs to comply.
