ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Orders Judicial Officers' Deputation For Bengal SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued key directions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The court ordered that serving and former judicial officers will adjudicate claims and objections of individuals placed under the "logical discrepancy" list during the revision process.

A bench of the apex court directed the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to spare judicial officers and also identify former judges who can assist in the ongoing SIR exercise.

The court also took serious note of the West Bengal government's alleged failure to provide an adequate number of Grade A officers for the revision process. It stressed that proper administrative support is essential to ensure transparency and fairness in updating electoral rolls.