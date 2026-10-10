Supreme Court Bar Association Seeks CJI's Urgent Intervention After Delhi Police Detains Lawyers
The SCBA condemned the use of "excessive force against, and detention of, senior and young advocates, particularly women advocates."
Published : October 10, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) passed a resolution on Saturday calling for the urgent intervention of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant after lawyers protesting outside the Supreme Court premises and lawyers inside their chambers were detained by the Delhi Police.
Several members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other student organisations, along with lawyers marching from the Supreme Court towards Jantar Mantar, were detained by the Delhi Police.
The SCBA resolution condemned the use of "excessive force against, and detention of, senior and young advocates, particularly women advocates, who were peacefully protesting in the Supreme Court area today."
The SCBA requested the CJI to intervene urgently and take up the matter with the concerned authorities so that the whereabouts and safety of every detained advocate are ascertained and those against whom there are no lawful grounds for detention are released immediately.
"The Association further requests that the circumstances of the detentions and the reported use of force be examined, and appropriate action be taken in accordance with law," the resolution states.
Authorities have enforced a massive clampdown in New Delhi to thwart the CJP protest demonstration alleging voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and irregularities related to Form 6, used for voter registration, and demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Delhi Police has detained over 500 people, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who was picked up right from inside the plane when he landed here.
Delhi Protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Detained Soon After Landing #AbhijeetDipke #CJPProtest #SauravDas #AshutoshRanka https://t.co/Tj0pXPZvAe— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 10, 2026
The Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.
SFI National President Adarsh M Saji told PTI that more than 400 members of the organisation were detained after they began their march around 10 am. The protesters were detained around 11 am, he said.
“The protesters have been detained. We are here to save democracy. This is a fight between autocracy and democracy. This fight is not over. Gyanesh Kumar will be thrown out of his seat,” a protester was heard saying from inside a police bus after being detained.
Several lawyers, dressed in formal suits, were also detained on Bhagwan Das Road near the Supreme Court while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar. They raised slogans and carried posters demanding Kumar's resignation before police stopped them at barricades.
“We have been detained at the barricades right next to Gate C of the Supreme Court. We were allowed to march for about 100 yards before being stopped. Many of my friends have managed to go ahead,” a lawyer said.
Police and Railway Protection Force personnel wearing protective gear moved in to disperse the gathering. Women lawyers were stopped by women personnel, while other protesters were escorted to detention buses.
The detentions came amid heightened security across the national capital ahead of the proposed demonstration.
Around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi, while entry and exit restrictions have been imposed at 45 metro stations. Surveillance has also been stepped up at the city's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations.
The security measures were put in place after the Delhi Police denied permission for the CJP's proposed demonstration, citing inadequate notice and concerns over compliance with rules during an earlier protest.
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