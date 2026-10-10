ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Bar Association Seeks CJI's Urgent Intervention After Delhi Police Detains Lawyers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) passed a resolution on Saturday calling for the urgent intervention of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant after lawyers protesting outside the Supreme Court premises and lawyers inside their chambers were detained by the Delhi Police.

Several members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other student organisations, along with lawyers marching from the Supreme Court towards Jantar Mantar, were detained by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police detain protesting lawyers on Saturday. (PTI)

The SCBA resolution condemned the use of "excessive force against, and detention of, senior and young advocates, particularly women advocates, who were peacefully protesting in the Supreme Court area today."

The SCBA requested the CJI to intervene urgently and take up the matter with the concerned authorities so that the whereabouts and safety of every detained advocate are ascertained and those against whom there are no lawful grounds for detention are released immediately.

"The Association further requests that the circumstances of the detentions and the reported use of force be examined, and appropriate action be taken in accordance with law," the resolution states.

Authorities have enforced a massive clampdown in New Delhi to thwart the CJP protest demonstration alleging voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and irregularities related to Form 6, used for voter registration, and demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Delhi Police has detained over 500 people, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who was picked up right from inside the plane when he landed here.

The Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.

SFI National President Adarsh M Saji told PTI that more than 400 members of the organisation were detained after they began their march around 10 am. The protesters were detained around 11 am, he said.