Supreme Court Bans Mining Activities Within 1 Km Radius Of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday banned mining activities within an area of one km from national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

Delivering the judgment, a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai stressed that mining activities will be hazardous to the wildlife. The bench, also comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, said that it has been the consistent view of this court that mining activities within one km of the protected area will be hazardous to the wildlife.

The bench said though in the case of Goa Foundation, the said directions were issued with respect to Goa, the court finds that such directions need to be issued on a pan-India basis. The CJI, pronouncing the judgment, said: “We direct that mining within national parks and wildlife sanctuaries and within an area of one km from the boundary of such national park or wildlife sanctuary shall not be permissible”.

The bench directed the Jharkhand government to give wide publicity to the fact that by this judgment, neither individual rights nor community rights of the tribals and forest dwellers in the said area would be adversely affected. The bench also directed the Jharkhand government to notify the region as a wildlife sanctuary.

The bench said tribals and forest dwellers' rights in the region should be protected as per the Forest Rights Act. The apex court delivered the judgment on pleas on issues connected with the notification of areas under the Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary (SWL) and the Sasangdaburu Conservation Reserve (SCR) as a conservation reserve in Jharkhand.

The apex court had earlier asked the Jharkhand government to take a decision to declare the ecologically-rich Saranda region as a reserve forest. On October 27, the apex court had reserved its judgment on issues in connection with the notification of areas under the Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary and the Sasangdaburu Conservation Reserve as a conservation reserve in Jharkhand.