Supreme Court Bans Mining Activities Within 1 Km Radius Of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 13, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday banned mining activities within an area of one km from national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.
Delivering the judgment, a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai stressed that mining activities will be hazardous to the wildlife. The bench, also comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, said that it has been the consistent view of this court that mining activities within one km of the protected area will be hazardous to the wildlife.
The bench said though in the case of Goa Foundation, the said directions were issued with respect to Goa, the court finds that such directions need to be issued on a pan-India basis. The CJI, pronouncing the judgment, said: “We direct that mining within national parks and wildlife sanctuaries and within an area of one km from the boundary of such national park or wildlife sanctuary shall not be permissible”.
The bench directed the Jharkhand government to give wide publicity to the fact that by this judgment, neither individual rights nor community rights of the tribals and forest dwellers in the said area would be adversely affected. The bench also directed the Jharkhand government to notify the region as a wildlife sanctuary.
The bench said tribals and forest dwellers' rights in the region should be protected as per the Forest Rights Act. The apex court delivered the judgment on pleas on issues connected with the notification of areas under the Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary (SWL) and the Sasangdaburu Conservation Reserve (SCR) as a conservation reserve in Jharkhand.
The apex court had earlier asked the Jharkhand government to take a decision to declare the ecologically-rich Saranda region as a reserve forest. On October 27, the apex court had reserved its judgment on issues in connection with the notification of areas under the Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary and the Sasangdaburu Conservation Reserve as a conservation reserve in Jharkhand.
During the hearing, amicus curiae raised the issue of a delay in notifying the areas as a conservation reserve and alleged that the proposed area for the conservation reserve is sought to be decreased from 31,468.25 hectares to around 24,000 hectares, keeping in mind the interest of private mining firms.
The matter pertained to a long-pending proposal to notify the Saranda and Sasangdaburu forest areas in West Singhbhum district as a wildlife sanctuary and conservation reserve, respectively.
The state government, in its affidavit, had earlier said it proposed to notify an area of 57,519.41 hectares, as against the original proposal of 31,468.25 hectares, as the wildlife sanctuary.
On September 17, 2025, irked over non-compliance of its orders, the apex court had directed the chief secretary of Jharkhand to personally appear before it on October 8 to show cause as to why the state government has not notified Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary (SWL) and the Sasangdaburu Conservation Reserve (SCR) as a conservation reserve.
The state had attempted to clarify its position and the reasons for the delay in notifying the wildlife sanctuary.
The amicus curiae had said that the state had undertaken to declare 57,519.41 hectares of land as a wildlife sanctuary, against the original proposal of 31,468.25 hectares. The bench said at least there is no confusion and hassles in declaring 31,468.25 hectares as the wildlife sanctuary.
