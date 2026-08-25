SC Asks YSR Congress Party To Approach HC Against Blocking Of Its Online Posts
A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu asked the party to approach the jurisdictional high court for the relief.
By PTI
Published : August 25, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition filed by the YSR Congress Party challenging the takedown and blocking of its online social media posts allegedly at the instance of the Andhra Pradesh government. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu asked the party to approach the jurisdictional high court for the relief.
Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, appearing for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), said it was challenging the manner in which the social media posts from official party handles were taken down at the instance of the state government, contrary to the law laid down by the court.
The party said it had posted some content on October 26, 2025, on the X platform but subsequently, an FIR was registered alleging that the petitioner insulted the present chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, with the intention of provoking the cadre of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
It said in January this year, the state's Kurnool police issued a notice to the X platform asking it to take down the content, which the petitioner had posted.
The YSRCP further alleged that when it posted another tweet online drawing attention to the alleged censorship imposed by the state, the police issued a notice under provisions of the IT Act and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules of 2021 directing it to remove the accounts and posts on the X platform within 36 hours, failing which the safe harbour protection would be withdrawn.
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