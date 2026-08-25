ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks YSR Congress Party To Approach HC Against Blocking Of Its Online Posts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition filed by the YSR Congress Party challenging the takedown and blocking of its online social media posts allegedly at the instance of the Andhra Pradesh government. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu asked the party to approach the jurisdictional high court for the relief.

Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, appearing for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), said it was challenging the manner in which the social media posts from official party handles were taken down at the instance of the state government, contrary to the law laid down by the court.

The party said it had posted some content on October 26, 2025, on the X platform but subsequently, an FIR was registered alleging that the petitioner insulted the present chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, with the intention of provoking the cadre of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).