ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Asks Taj Trapezium Zone Authority To Decide Pleas For Setting Up Non-Polluting MSMEs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Taj Trapezium Zone Authority to process, in consultation with the Central Empowered Committee and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, the pending applications for setting up non-polluting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the ecologically sensitive area around the Taj Mahal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted the development that the cumulative impact assessment (CIA) report on proposals for setting up MSMEs has been submitted to the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) Authority.

It directed the TTZ Authority to associate with the apex court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) in dealing with the applications for setting up the non-polluting industries.

"It goes without saying that applications (for setting up industries) shall be examined in terms of our order dated July 23, 2026," the bench said. On July 23, the bench had permitted the TTZ Authority to process around 400 pending applications for setting up non-polluting MSMEs under its ecologically sensitive area around the Taj Mahal.

It had directed that every proposal be scrutinised by experts from the CEC and NEERI, and in case of any objection, the application concerned "shall not be accepted without the leave of this court". It had heard the long-pending matter concerning industrial activity in the 10,400-sq km TTZ, where the court has, since 1996, imposed stringent restrictions to protect the Taj Mahal from pollution.