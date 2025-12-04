ETV Bharat / bharat

'Reduce Working Hours Proportionality, Can Add 30-40K More Employees': SC Asks States, UTs To Provide More Staff To ECI For SIR Duty

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) interacts with a voter as he checks and collects filled enumeration forms for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, considering a plea alleging extreme work pressure on booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in time-bound special revision of electoral rolls, directed the states and union territories to consider deputing additional employees to "reduce their working hours proportionality".

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing an application by actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), seeking a direction to the poll panel not to take coercive actions under the Representation of the People Act against the BLOs for not performing the duty in a time-bound manner.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing TVK, pressed that due to the stress of the completion of the SIR exercise, within a stipulated time period, many BLOs have died by suicide.

He said that some instructions are needed to be issued as many BLOs, who are either teachers or Anganwadi workers, have died due to extreme pressure exerted by the ECI officials.

The bench observed that conducting SIR is a lawful exercise, and employees deputed by the state governments/state election commissions at the disposal of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the purpose of performing the statutory duties are obligated to perform such duties.

"In case, they are facing hardships including they have been overburdened with their routine duties as well as the additional responsibilities assigned by the ECI, the state governments may consider desirability of putting additional staff as the disposal of ECI, to reduce the working hours proportionality", said the bench.

The bench said that wherever any individual has a specific reason for seeking exemption from duty assigned by ECI, the state government may consider such a request on a case-to-case basis, and replace such person with another employee. The bench told state governments that BLOs requesting exemption from duty, particularly if they are ill or otherwise incapacitated, be granted leave and replaced with another employee.

The bench said that the state is obligated to deploy requisite workforce at the disposal of ECI, though the strength of the workforce can be increased.

The plea also sought ex-gratia payment to the families of BLOs those who passed away, computation of payments to them, and laying down a scheme by the ECI. The counsel said he is not pressing these prayers now and urged the apex court to not dispose of the matter.

Kapil Sibal says BLOs suicide is genuine concern