'Reduce Working Hours Proportionality, Can Add 30-40K More Employees': SC Asks States, UTs To Provide More Staff To ECI For SIR Duty
SC was hearing an application by TVK, seeking a direction to ECI not to take coercive actions under Representation of the People Act against BLOs
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 4, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, considering a plea alleging extreme work pressure on booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in time-bound special revision of electoral rolls, directed the states and union territories to consider deputing additional employees to "reduce their working hours proportionality".
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing an application by actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), seeking a direction to the poll panel not to take coercive actions under the Representation of the People Act against the BLOs for not performing the duty in a time-bound manner.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing TVK, pressed that due to the stress of the completion of the SIR exercise, within a stipulated time period, many BLOs have died by suicide.
He said that some instructions are needed to be issued as many BLOs, who are either teachers or Anganwadi workers, have died due to extreme pressure exerted by the ECI officials.
The bench observed that conducting SIR is a lawful exercise, and employees deputed by the state governments/state election commissions at the disposal of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the purpose of performing the statutory duties are obligated to perform such duties.
"In case, they are facing hardships including they have been overburdened with their routine duties as well as the additional responsibilities assigned by the ECI, the state governments may consider desirability of putting additional staff as the disposal of ECI, to reduce the working hours proportionality", said the bench.
The bench said that wherever any individual has a specific reason for seeking exemption from duty assigned by ECI, the state government may consider such a request on a case-to-case basis, and replace such person with another employee. The bench told state governments that BLOs requesting exemption from duty, particularly if they are ill or otherwise incapacitated, be granted leave and replaced with another employee.
The bench said that the state is obligated to deploy requisite workforce at the disposal of ECI, though the strength of the workforce can be increased.
The plea also sought ex-gratia payment to the families of BLOs those who passed away, computation of payments to them, and laying down a scheme by the ECI. The counsel said he is not pressing these prayers now and urged the apex court to not dispose of the matter.
Kapil Sibal says BLOs suicide is genuine concern
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the BLOs suicide is a genuine concern as the entire exercise has to be completed in two months. “For example, in Uttar Pradesh, the election is in 2027, and they want it to be completed in two months…why is this happening? Why is the hurry for the state which is going to election in 2027", said Sibal.
The CJI said: "The only way out is if the state government can deploy additional manpower....". Sibal said: "if you give us enough time to all of us to ensure that the voter list is genuine….BLOs are being threatened (with disciplinary proceedings for not obeying orders)".
"Tell us who is facing the problem, state governments….let the state governments come and explain. If the states are facing any logistic difficulty, why can’t they explain to us…let state explain how many total employees they have, how many they have not been able to spare", said the CJI.
Sibal said BLOs are just uploading the enumeration forms without the information being given to the voter, and the ECI is claiming more than 90% have been uploaded. "Who is going to test that? Whatever they say may be true, may not be true….this is a very serious (matter)", said Sibal.
States can provide extra workforce
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the ECI, said in Tamil Nadu 90 per cent of the exercise is over, and in Uttar Pradesh, 85 per cent is over.
Sankaranarayana said why is the ECI registering FIR against the officials. "It is not happening (for) the first time, and earlier they have been registering it…the only way out is that the state should provide other staff. State police are not under the control of ECI and state government is not under their control, what else will they do?", said the bench, noting that states have already provided lakhs of its employees for the SIR exercise.
Sibal said in Bihar, they were under control. The CJI said if the state had already provided over a lakh people for the exercise, why can’t it add another thirty or forty thousand additional staff, and added, “we have directed let the state government take a call. Let us hope they provide additional staff”. The bench asked the ECI to file a compliance report and "tell us how much additional work on average basis".
The bench asked how many additional hours does the ECI expect the BLOs to spend for the SIR exercise. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, also representing the ECI, said under the rationalisation scheme under the SIR, every polling booth can have 1200 persons.
"The booth level officer (BLO) and booth level agent (BLA) of the political parties have to simply get signed and upload 1200 forms in 30 days, which has been expanded to 37 days", said Dwivedi. The bench asked if 10 enumeration forms in a day is a burden? Sibal said it is 40 forms a day. The bench asked what workers of political parties are doing?
