ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Petitioners Seeking NTA Reforms To File Their Replies To Centre's Affidavit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked petitioners, including a doctors' association, to file their replies to the Centre's affidavit, which said that the migration of the NEET (UG) examination from the pen-and-paper mode to a computer-based mode on the pattern of JEE (Mains and Advanced) is under active consideration.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said that the court will take up the matter on August 19 and the petitioners can file their replies to the counter-affidavit filed by the Centre.

Advocate Tanvi Dubey, appearing for the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), informed the bench that in case there is any plan for transition to a computer-based model, then the same should be done at the earliest since the students' preparation right now was driven by the pen-and-paper mode.

The bench said that it would consider everything and asked the parties to file their replies and suggestions. Senior advocate Pijush Kanti Roy and advocate Satyam Singh Rajput appeared for RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, who has sought reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In its affidavit, the Centre said in respect of NEET (UG), the migration from the pen-and-paper mode to a computer-based mode, whether in a single-stage or a two-stage examination on the pattern of the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains and Advanced), is presently under active consideration by all stakeholders.

"The Union of India respectfully submits that the final approach will be adopted after considering, and with the benefit of, the recommendations of the High-Powered Task Force under the chairmanship of Nandan Nilekani…The composition of the task force, with domain expertise drawn from technology, space, intelligence, academia and public administration, ensures a rigorous and holistic examination of the technological, security, equity, infrastructure and pedagogic dimensions of the transition,” it had said.