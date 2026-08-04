ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks JioStar To Approach Delhi HC In TRAI Tariff Framework Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked JioStar India Pvt Ltd to approach the Delhi High Court with its plea that it did not want to amend its pending petitions there challenging parts of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's regulatory framework on television channel pricing.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to move the high court with its plea and disposed of the transfer petition filed by JioStar India Pvt Ltd. The broadcaster had moved the top court through law firm Karanjawala and Co.

The bench was hearing two pleas concerning the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) regulatory regime, including tariff orders, maximum retail price (MRP) caps and discount structures governing cable and DTH distribution.

Rohatgi, appearing for JioStar, argued that the TRAI's regulations and tariff orders were "intrinsically linked and interconnected" even though they stem from different sources of power.

Drawing a distinction between the two, he said that regulations constitute delegated legislation and, therefore, can only be challenged before a high court. However, the tariff orders are administrative in nature and fall within the jurisdiction of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

"A tariff order and a regulation were issued simultaneously. One was in the exercise of legislative power and the other in the exercise of administrative power," he said.

He cited the definition of "subscriber" under the framework and said that the regulations treated a luxury hotel with hundreds of television sets at par with a single-bedroom residential household for pricing purposes.