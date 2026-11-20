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SC Asks Jharkhand Govt To Register Zero FIR About Missing Bangladeshi National

File photo of the Supreme Court ( AFP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Jharkhand government to register a zero FIR with regard to a missing Bangladeshi national, who came to India in March last year on a medical visa and was last seen in Deoghar. A zero FIR can be registered at any police station irrespective of the place of crime.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a petition filed by the wife of the missing person seeking a direction to the authorities to trace him. The bench observed that the person was last seen in Jharkhand.

"You register a zero FIR with regard to the missing person," the top court told the counsel appearing for Jharkhand. The bench also directed the Jharkhand government to file a compliance report. The counsel appearing for the Centre told the bench that they have filed a status report in the matter. The West Bengal government had earlier filed a status report in the court pointing out that the person entered India on March 20, 2025, through Fulbari integrated check post on a medical visa valid till July 18 last year for treatment at a hospital in Siliguri. The status report had said that he attended the OPD on two dates but was never admitted to the hospital, and there was no record of any visits later.