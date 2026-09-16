‘Is Legislative Majority Test Safe When MLAs Facing Disqualification': SC Asks In Sena Vs Sena Row
Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul said the poll panel ultimately held that given the peculiar facts of this case, legislative majority was the only workable test.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 9:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday queried whether a legislative majority can serve as a “safe test” to determine the ownership of a political party—especially when disqualification proceedings are pending against the very MLAs who make up that majority.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant posed this question to the Eknath Shinde-led faction. The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, drew attention to the legal complexities of relying on the numerical strength of legislators whose status itself was under scrutiny. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul advanced final arguments on behalf of the Eknath Shinde-led faction.
The bench was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission’ of India's (ECI) decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real Shiv Sena” and allotting it the party name and symbol. It was also hearing the challenge to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's January 2024 decision refusing to disqualify MLAs of either faction under the Tenth Schedule.
The bench queried Kaul, “Although legislative majority is a relevant test, can it always be the determinative or safe test where disqualification proceedings concerning those very legislators are pending?"
Kaul contended that even the legislative majority test, in repeated judgments of the Supreme Court, has been said to be a very test for the reason it represents in a given case.
"As you say, it is the wide powers of the ECI, which is an expert body, in the area of representative party democracy. To understand, where and in what manner they are going to allocate the symbol. We are in judicial review, we do not sit in the chair of the ECI," the bench said.
The bench observed that it must examine whether the available options were considered on correct legal premises. Justice Bagchi observed that if all tests were vitiated, the ECI also had the option of denying the reserved symbol to both groups and requiring them to contest on separate symbols using their own strength.
Kaul argued that everyone claims adherence to the party constitution, but what do we find when we examine the organisational structure?
He further argued that the party is run autocratically and marked by ad-hocism, with more than two-thirds of its members appointed by the party president. He asked whether such an organisation represents the will of the grassroots workers.
He said the poll panel ultimately held that given the peculiar facts of this case, legislative majority was the only workable test.
He further argued that the Subhash Desai judgment repeatedly recognises that the poll panel, exercising its plenary and expansive powers, may devise a test suited to the peculiar facts and circumstances of a case.
The bench was informed that the organisational structure in Shiv Sena was overwhelmingly composed of nominated members and did not reflect the aspirations of the party or its cadre.
The bench observed that neither group needed to be given the advantage of the reserved symbol. The bench added that both groups could have been directed to select different symbols and contest on their own strength, not on Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray's strength.
The hearing in the matter will continue on Thursday.
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