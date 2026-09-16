ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Is Legislative Majority Test Safe When MLAs Facing Disqualification': SC Asks In Sena Vs Sena Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday queried whether a legislative majority can serve as a “safe test” to determine the ownership of a political party—especially when disqualification proceedings are pending against the very MLAs who make up that majority.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant posed this question to the Eknath Shinde-led faction. The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, drew attention to the legal complexities of relying on the numerical strength of legislators whose status itself was under scrutiny. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul advanced final arguments on behalf of the Eknath Shinde-led faction.

The bench was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission’ of India's (ECI) decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real Shiv Sena” and allotting it the party name and symbol. It was also hearing the challenge to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's January 2024 decision refusing to disqualify MLAs of either faction under the Tenth Schedule.

The bench queried Kaul, “Although legislative majority is a relevant test, can it always be the determinative or safe test where disqualification proceedings concerning those very legislators are pending?"

Kaul contended that even the legislative majority test, in repeated judgments of the Supreme Court, has been said to be a very test for the reason it represents in a given case.

"As you say, it is the wide powers of the ECI, which is an expert body, in the area of representative party democracy. To understand, where and in what manner they are going to allocate the symbol. We are in judicial review, we do not sit in the chair of the ECI," the bench said.

The bench observed that it must examine whether the available options were considered on correct legal premises. Justice Bagchi observed that if all tests were vitiated, the ECI also had the option of denying the reserved symbol to both groups and requiring them to contest on separate symbols using their own strength.