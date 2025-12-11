ETV Bharat / bharat

'If State Presumes Guilt, Must Also Create Pathways To Reclaim Innocence': SC Asks HCs To Monitor UAPA Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said delay is an un-ignorable reality of the Indian criminal adjudication system, but when this delay is in cases such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), where a reverse burden of proof is in place, "it acquires a qualitatively different, and more insidious, character".

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N. Kotiswar Singh issued directions to all high courts to examine the status of pending trials under statutes like the UAPA.

The bench observed that an incarcerated accused would have severely limited access to evidence, witnesses and investigative material. It added that this becomes all the more pronounced because the opposite party is the state, which has all the means and resources at its disposal. The bench made these observations while examining the implications of the reverse burden of proof under Section 43E of the UAPA.

The bench said it is a well-recognised position that given the nature of the offence involved, that is, offences against the state and society, bail is a slightly difficult relief to obtain. It added that a necessary consequence thereof, an undertrial in custody faces several difficulties in rebutting the presumption drawn by law, against them.

"Prolonged incarceration in cases where the accused is socio-economically disadvantaged, amplifies the inequalities for it becomes exceedingly difficult to forward legal/financial/expert assistance that is required to dispel the presumption", said Justice Karol, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

Justice Karol said the burden of proving innocence is on the accused, in offences against the state and society, and a burden is also on the courts to make it possible for them to do so, and it is here that the role of the judiciary becomes significant. He said that a constitutional democracy does not legitimise burdens by simply declaring them; it must ensure that those burdened are meaningfully equipped to bear them, even those who are accused of the worst offences imaginable.

"If the state, in spite of all its might presumes guilt, then the same state must also, with the employment of all the resources at its command, create pathways through which the accused can reclaim their innocence", said Justice Karol.

He said a justice system should be alive to human vulnerability, and recognise that liberty is not a privilege for the powerful but a right inherent in every individual.

"Delay is an un-ignorable reality of the Indian criminal adjudication system, which on its own raises significant issues, but when this delay is in cases such as the UAPA, where a reverse burden of proof is in place, it acquires a qualitatively different, and more insidious, character", said Justice Karol.

The bench said courts, bound by legislative intent and statutory language, ask for, even before the trial begins, the accused to be able to establish preliminarily that they will be able to rebut the presumption against them. "This doctrinal inversion becomes all the more pernicious on account of procedural delays and the very liberty of a person becomes hostage to clogged dockets, overworked judges, a lax prosecution, repeated adjournments by members of the bar, and much more", it added.

The bench said the Crimes in India Report, 2023, published by the National Crimes Records Bureau, shows the total number of cases pending for trial and total number of cases pending for investigation in 2023 under UAPA to be 3949 and 4794, respectively.