'If State Presumes Guilt, Must Also Create Pathways To Reclaim Innocence': SC Asks HCs To Monitor UAPA Cases
The top court issued directions to all high courts to examine the status of pending trials under statutes like the UAPA.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 11, 2025 at 8:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said delay is an un-ignorable reality of the Indian criminal adjudication system, but when this delay is in cases such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), where a reverse burden of proof is in place, "it acquires a qualitatively different, and more insidious, character".
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N. Kotiswar Singh issued directions to all high courts to examine the status of pending trials under statutes like the UAPA.
The bench observed that an incarcerated accused would have severely limited access to evidence, witnesses and investigative material. It added that this becomes all the more pronounced because the opposite party is the state, which has all the means and resources at its disposal. The bench made these observations while examining the implications of the reverse burden of proof under Section 43E of the UAPA.
The bench said it is a well-recognised position that given the nature of the offence involved, that is, offences against the state and society, bail is a slightly difficult relief to obtain. It added that a necessary consequence thereof, an undertrial in custody faces several difficulties in rebutting the presumption drawn by law, against them.
"Prolonged incarceration in cases where the accused is socio-economically disadvantaged, amplifies the inequalities for it becomes exceedingly difficult to forward legal/financial/expert assistance that is required to dispel the presumption", said Justice Karol, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.
Justice Karol said the burden of proving innocence is on the accused, in offences against the state and society, and a burden is also on the courts to make it possible for them to do so, and it is here that the role of the judiciary becomes significant. He said that a constitutional democracy does not legitimise burdens by simply declaring them; it must ensure that those burdened are meaningfully equipped to bear them, even those who are accused of the worst offences imaginable.
"If the state, in spite of all its might presumes guilt, then the same state must also, with the employment of all the resources at its command, create pathways through which the accused can reclaim their innocence", said Justice Karol.
He said a justice system should be alive to human vulnerability, and recognise that liberty is not a privilege for the powerful but a right inherent in every individual.
"Delay is an un-ignorable reality of the Indian criminal adjudication system, which on its own raises significant issues, but when this delay is in cases such as the UAPA, where a reverse burden of proof is in place, it acquires a qualitatively different, and more insidious, character", said Justice Karol.
The bench said courts, bound by legislative intent and statutory language, ask for, even before the trial begins, the accused to be able to establish preliminarily that they will be able to rebut the presumption against them. "This doctrinal inversion becomes all the more pernicious on account of procedural delays and the very liberty of a person becomes hostage to clogged dockets, overworked judges, a lax prosecution, repeated adjournments by members of the bar, and much more", it added.
The bench said the Crimes in India Report, 2023, published by the National Crimes Records Bureau, shows the total number of cases pending for trial and total number of cases pending for investigation in 2023 under UAPA to be 3949 and 4794, respectively.
The top court asked all the Chief Justices of the High Courts to examine the number of cases pending within their states under laws such as the UAPA, posing a reverse burden of proof on the accused.
"To ascertain the number of special courts designated to try the said offences, and if special courts have not been designated, the number of sessions courts dealing with matters under these legislations, and to take up the matter with the appropriate authority if it is found that they are not sufficient", said the bench.
The bench asked them to discern whether posting of judicial officers in these courts as also staffing is sufficient, thereby foreclosing a ground for delay and adjournment, and if not, then suitable order for posting be issued expeditiously.
The apex court said that the list prepared in accordance with (a) shall be organised in order of case registered, to the extent possible and permissible, from the earliest to the latest. It added that requisite directions be issued to the special courts/sessions courts to take up the matters registered earliest, first, unless otherwise warranted.
"In consultation with the appropriate authority, the High Court to ascertain the position with respect to appointment/allotment of prosecutors/special public prosecutors, as may be applicable, to ensure that the matters, once taken up, are not further delayed on that count", said the top court.
"For those cases that have been pending for more than five years, the concerned court be directed to take stock of the situation as and when they are taken up, record detailed order taking note of the previous reasons for adjournment if available, refrain from granting adjournments on routine requests and take up the matter on a day-to-day basis", said the top court.
The Supreme Court said the high court concerned will periodically seek reports from the concerned courts dealing with these matters and take up issues that may be confronting the said courts, on the administrative side so as to ensure smooth functioning.
The top court’s verdict came on an appeal filed by CBI against the bail granted to certain accused in connection with the 2010 derailment of the Jnaneswari Express in West Bengal's West Midnapore district.
The Mumbai-bound train had derailed near Jhargram and was then hit by an oncoming goods train, leading to the deaths of 148 passengers. Authorities had said the derailment, which took place at around 1 AM on May 28, 2010, was the result of alleged sabotage by Maoists. The incident took place soon after a four-day bandh called by the banned CPI (Maoist) had come into force.
The bench said the rights of an individual are always subservient to the nation's interest. It emphasised that the rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution must always be protected, but in cases where the country's security or integrity is called into question, that cannot be the sole ground for granting bail.
"We are of the view that interfering with the liberty of the accused, at this stage, particularly when nothing else holds against them, would not be justified. At the cost of repetition, we may state that the appellant could not bring to our notice subsequent development which would justify this interference as serving any fruitful purpose", said the apex court.
