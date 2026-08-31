ETV Bharat / bharat

'Guilty By Default’ Glitch: Supreme Court Asks E-committee Plea For Changes To E-courts Portal

A striking view of the Supreme Court of India standing tall under a clear sky, in New Delhi, Monday, December 29, 2025 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked its e-committee to consider a plea seeking changes to the e-courts mechanism/ portal for compounding offences processed electronically.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by Prabhjot Singh Dhillon through advocate Prabhas Bajaj. Senior advocate Maninder Singh represented Dhillon before the bench.

Singh contended that the recommendations made by the High Court have remained under consideration and that changes to the portal are necessary for better functioning of e-courts.

He said that now, with electronic surveillance being brought into law, compounding is carried out on the police portal, but after 60 days it gets transferred to the e-courts portal.

Singh said only one insertion is needed: that it can be compounded and it will be reflected as not guilty. “The high court recommendation in 2024 was twice approved by the committee. They said it is under consideration…." he said.

The bench replied, "We appreciate your concern," and stated that this entire writ petition would be placed before the e-committee, stressing that the petition is of paramount importance for the better functioning of e-courts.